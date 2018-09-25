Another D-backs bullpen implosion ruins strong night from Marte, Ray

PHOENIX — David Freese homered and had three hits, leading Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Monday night to maintain their lead in the NL West.

Manny Machado had two RBIs for the Dodgers, including a groundout deep into the shortstop hole with the bases loaded in the seventh inning that brought in Yasiel Puig with the go-ahead run. Los Angeles added three ninth-inning runs to stay 1 games ahead of Colorado, which routed Philadelphia 10-1 at Coors Field.

The defending NL champions have won six of seven.

Freese finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and is batting .375 since joining the Dodgers at the beginning of the month. Kershaw (9-5) pitched six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in his fifth start against Arizona this season. He struck out six and walked one.

Ketel Marte homered and drove in three runs, all off Kershaw, and A.J. Pollock went deep against closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth. The Diamondbacks, already eliminated from playoff contention, have lost four straight and eight of nine.

With the Dodgers trailing 3-2 to start the seventh, Yasmani Grandal walked and Puig came through with a pinch-hit single off reliever Andrew Chafin (1-6). Brad Ziegler came on and gave up a pinch-hit single to Max Muncy that tied it 3-all.

With one out, Freese singled to load the bases before Machado knocked in the tiebreaking run. The Dodgers scored three runs in the ninth on two wild pitches by Yoshihisa Hirano and double by Machado that fell just short of a home run.

Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Arizona tied it at 1 in the bottom of the first with Eduardo Escobar‘s single and Marte’s triple, which eluded Matt Kemp‘s lunging catch attempt in right field. Marte’s homer landed in the seats in left-center in the third for a 2-1 Arizona lead.

Freese ripped a 1-1 fastball from Ray opposite field over the right-field fence, tying it at 2 in the fifth. That brought chants of “Let’s go Dodgers!” from the many Los Angeles fans in the Chase Field stands.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker was partially hit in the face by a pitch from Kenta Maeda with two outs in the eighth and left the game with a bruise.

Hoping for the best for Christian Walker. pic.twitter.com/DNd41hkBru — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) September 25, 2018

PLAYING TO WIN

Before the game, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said he told Rockies manager Bud Black that the Diamondbacks would do their best to try to beat the Dodgers, even if they rested a regular or two. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked how much he can appreciate that Arizona is still competing.

“We would expect nothing less from Torey and the organization over there,” Roberts said. “First class. They’re going to play 162 games, that’s what we’d expect.”

EJECTED

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson was ejected in the top of the ninth by plate umpire Joe West after striking out swinging.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Matt Koch (5-5) is set to face the Dodgers. He’s won each of his last three starts at home since May. Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler (7-5) brings a 2.74 ERA into his scheduled start Tuesday against Arizona. Opponents are batting .198 against the rookie.