Eyes On The Prize
Following a dominant showing in Game 1, the Lakers have a momentum that looks to be unstoppable, writes Martin Rogers.
6 hours ago
National Football League

Is It Time To Fade The Seahawks?

Is It Time To Fade The Seahawks?
Russell Wilson is the MVP favorite, but Seattle has a glaring problem in Week 4. Jason McIntyre explains with his Top 5 bets.
2 hours ago
National Football League

QB7: Michael Vick's QB Rankings

QB7: Michael Vick's QB Rankings
NFL legend Michael Vick outlines his top 7 quarterbacks heading into Week 4. Hint: There are no surprises at the top.
6 hours ago
College Football

Bullish on Costello

Bullish on Costello
KJ Costello's 623 passing yards led Miss. St. to an upset of LSU, earning the Bulldogs QB a special nod from Reggie Bush.
2 hours ago
National Football League

NFL Reschedules Two Steelers Games

NFL Reschedules Two Steelers Games
The league announced Friday that it is altering the Steelers' schedule in the wake of Tennessee's positive COVID-19 cases.
1 day ago
National Football League

Broncos Win 'Battle of the Beatens'

Broncos Win 'Battle of the Beatens'
Denver earned its first victory of the season on Thursday Night Football, sending the New York Jets spiraling to 0-4.
4 hours ago
National Basketball Association

This Strange October

This Strange October
This year, believing takes a little more effort. It’s also never been more worth it for fans, Charlotte Wilder writes.
22 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Taking Aim at the King?

Taking Aim at the King?
Kyrie Irving hasn't played an NBA game since February, but that hasn't stopped him from taking shots off of it.
22 hours ago
National Football League

The One Team That Can Match The Chiefs

The One Team That Can Match The Chiefs
Geoff Schwartz explains why the Steelers stack up as a real threat to win the AFC and shares his best bets for Week 4.
1 day ago
Major League Baseball

MLB Recap: Tatis Jr. Powers Padres

MLB Recap: Tatis Jr. Powers Padres
Fernando Tatis Jr. is becoming a superstar in his first postseason, and vintage Clayton Kershaw eliminates Milwaukee.
21 hours ago
