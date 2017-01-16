WWE’s Triple H hints at return to Monday Night Raw

WWE legend and current executive Triple H main-evented WrestleMania 32 last year and then vanished from weekly programming – until he made a shocking return in August to take out Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and hand the Universal Championship to Kevin Owens.

Immediately afterward, Triple H mysteriously disappeared from Raw and SmackDown once again, only popping up in backstage photos or in connection to NXT events. Over the weekend, Triple H was in England for the United Kingdom Championship tournament, which was won by 19-year-old Tyler Bate.

Via WWE.com

Soon after the final match, though, The Game hopped on a jet and announced he was on his way to Monday’s episode of Raw in Little Rock, Arkansas.

…but for now. Blackpool to London back to the USA for #Raw. #NoRestForTheWicked pic.twitter.com/Gkfi6ChTNs — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

While Triple H could just be going to Raw to fulfill his usual behind-the-scenes duties, Seth Rollins took notice. Rollins has publicly challenged Triple H on Raw in previous weeks, and Rollins vs. Triple H seems potential WrestleMania match in the making.

It’s clear that WWE is going all out to make the upcoming Royal Rumble feel like an event on WrestleMania’s level, so it would make sense for Triple H to finally return in the build up, and fans are still waiting to find out why exactly Triple H handed the Universal title to Owens. While it remains to be seen if Triple H turns up, Brock Lesnar is announced for Raw – a week after The Undertaker put himself in the Royal Rumble match.