WWE’s Seth Rollins reportedly injured his knee on Monday Night Raw

Just as it seemed Seth Rollins was headed toward a potential WrestleMania showdown with Triple H, another knee injury could derail his year.

Rollins was attacked by a debuting Samoa Joe on Raw Monday night, after confronting his former mentor Triple H.

After the show, WWE revealed that Rollins left the arena on crutches, but did not provide any further details about the injury to his right knee.

At this point, the story gets somewhat murky. Samoa Joe tweeted about the incident, which could be an indication that Rollins’ injury was part of the WWE storyline – but Rollins then shared a photo of his wrapped-up knee as he was undergoing a test.

.@TripleH I believe I have delivered as requested. https://t.co/x55KoxGEu5 — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017

Wish I could say it was just a bad dream. pic.twitter.com/mr5vu1MEVp — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Rollins’ injury could potentially keep him out of WrestleMania 33. If the injury is serious and does cause Rollins to miss time, it’s a heartbreaking turn of events for the former WWE World Champion – who missed seven months, including the last Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 32, after tearing his ACL in 2015.