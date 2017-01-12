WWE WrestleMania Rumors: John Cena vs Undertaker will not take place

John Cena vs. Undertaker is reportedly off the table for WWE’s WrestleMania 33 in April.

John Cena vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 seemed like the fan’s choice throughout the latter half of 2016. They are two of WWE’s biggest names that had never gone face-to-face at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and could have main evented the show as well.

However, this idea is officially off the table, as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Cena vs. Undertaker is no longer under consideration. Vince McMahon changed his mind on having this match at WrestleMania 33.

The unknown direction for Cena and Undertaker, especially being just two weeks away from the Royal Rumble is interesting. Both are set for big matches at the show, so it leaves the result for their respective bouts in doubt.

The Face That Runs the Place is contending for AJ Styles’ WWE Championship at the Rumble. Part of the fan perception had been that Cena would win his 16th World championship at the show, then defend against the Dead Man at WrestleMania. While the potential record-tying title win could still take place, the future defense would be an unknown. WWE could always choose to go back to a fourth singles match between Cena and Styles on April 2.

As for the Undertaker, it’s possible we could find out his direction during the Royal Rumble match. This could come via an interaction with someone like Braun Strowman or Roman Reigns, if he doesn’t win the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens.

The future remains unclear for two of WWE’s top stars heading into WrestleMania 33. Both will probably end up being in marquee matches given their stature within the company, but not having their opponents set less than two weeks from possibly the second-biggest show is interesting. Could that mean there’s a surprise in store?

This article originally appeared on