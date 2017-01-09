WWE WrestleMania 34 Location Officially Announced

WWE has announced that WrestleMania 34 will take place in New Orleans, LA.

Last week, we noted a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet on WrestleMania 34 being set to take place in New Orleans, LA. However, WWE did not make an official announcement on the location and venue.

Well, WWE has officially confirmed that WrestleMania is headed back to New Orleans, LA in 2018. The show will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on April 8, 2018. A press conference will be held on Tuesday in New Orleans to make the official announcement.

WrestleMania will be heading back to New Orleans for the first time since 2014, which saw the WrestleMania 30 event take place. This marked the culmination of Daniel Bryan’s ride to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by first defeating Triple H. Then he went on to the main event to face and successfully beat Randy Orton and Triple H for the belt. The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak also ended at this show by Brock Lesnar.

The Showcase of the Immortals continues to be a spectacle of an event for WWE as they move forward with not only this year’s WrestleMania event, but next year when they head back to New Orleans. WrestleMania 33 is set to take place on April 2 with the build to the show beginning at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WrestleMania 34 is still 15 months away and probably will not be discussed for a while. This year’s show is still being developed, so the focus on what takes place next April may not come to fruition until later on this year.

With WrestleMania returning to New Orleans, LA for the second time within the decade, are you in favor of this? Can WWE recreate the magic that fans saw back in 2014 with Bryan, Undertaker, and others?

