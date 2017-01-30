WWE WrestleMania 33: Who Will Randy Orton Face?

Randy Orton is moving on to WrestleMania 33, but who will he face?

Randy Orton would win the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match on Sunday night. It would be his second-ever Rumble win, with his first coming in 2009 during his run with Legacy. He ended up in one of WrestleMania’s top matches that year. Now he’ll get to go to WrestleMania 33.

WWE repeated multiple times that Orton would main event WrestleMania 33. Given that this is WWE and plans always change, he may not end up in the last match at the Show of Shows. However, who could his opponent be?

As of the aftermath of the Royal Rumble on early Monday, there is no indication as to who will be the Viper’s opponent. There are options, though, which could come to fruition in the coming days and weeks.

In the WWE Championship match, John Cena won his 16th World title by defeating AJ Styles. This tied him with Ric Flair for the most recognized World title reigns in WWE history, a mark that had been built up over the past decade-plus. Given that Orton is moving on to WrestleMania and likely in a title match, Cena sticks out the most since they are both on SmackDown. There will be questions on if WWE is actually going back down the path of these old foes rivaling, which received plenty of fan displeasure in late 2013 and early 2014.

Bray Wyatt is another potential opponent. He and Orton haven’t split, but their alliance seems likely to implode at some point, possibly by entering Wyatt in the Elimination Chamber match and having him win. Then the Viper goes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33 and we go from there.

Are Cena and Wyatt legitimate options for Orton at WrestleMania 33? If not, who else could be in line to face him?

