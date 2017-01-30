WWE WrestleMania 33: Brock Lesnar Challenges Goldberg to Match (Video)

Brock Lesnar is challenging Goldberg to a match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, FL.

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have gone head-to-head over the past two months. It started with the main event at WWE Survivor Series that saw Goldberg win in 86 seconds. Then these two met in the Royal Rumble match two months later, which again saw the former WCW star come out on top by eliminating Lesnar from the ring to cost him a shot at main eventing WrestleMania 33.

On the following episode of WWE Raw, Lesnar and Paul Heyman would enter Laredo, TX to cut a promo on Goldberg. The Advocate said that the Beast Incarnate is making a challenge to his long-time rival for one last go-around at WrestleMania 33.

Once Goldberg accepts, this will be the first match confirmed for WrestleMania 33 with over two months to go before the event on Sunday, April 2.

This is a path that has seemed inevitable since both of these Superstars entered the Royal Rumble match in November. They aren’t going to move away from each other over the next few months as we get closer to WrestleMania, eventually leading to one last clash between the two future WWE Hall of Famers.

Thus far, Goldberg has gotten the upper hand on Lesnar three times, if you’re counting WrestleMania 20 and the 2017 Royal Rumble match. This will make it one final attempt for the former Next Big Thing to make a statement against the one man he’s never been able to defeat.

Unless something drastically changes, Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg should be just about good to go for WrestleMania 33. It will be one of the top bouts on the match card and likely be a selling point for the show.

