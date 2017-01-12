WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 Potential Opponents for John Cena

John Cena is going to need an opponent at WrestleMania 33 with the rumored Undertaker match now off.

For months, it seemed like the direction for John Cena would be to face the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. That will no longer be the case, per a report from the Wrestling Observer that we noted. Vince McMahon changed his mind on having this take place.

Cena and Undertaker now have to go down different paths. Of course, this all came from rumors so nothing on WWE TV ever became finalized or even hinted that this could take place at the show of Shows. It means we should see these two head toward feuds that may come off as more of a surprise, which can’t be the worst thing for those who want to be in for something they do not expect.

Regarding the 15-time World champion, his path may be a bigger unknown than the Dead Man. That is especially if he does not win the WWE Championship from AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble. Who would be set up to face him then?

There are plenty of options for Cena at WrestleMania 33, some of which may even be surprises. He could face someone who he has a history with, but also having not gone on to a big stage with that person. An NXT call-up could even be possible, like Shinsuke Nakamura or Samoa Joe. Maybe a rematch even is in the works for “The Wall” star.

Who would represent the best potential opponents for Cena at WrestleMania 33? Here are the top five.

5. Roman Reigns

The day after WrestleMania 32, Roman Reigns went on national television to call out John Cena. It seemed like a big deal to potentially set something up for SummerSlam or maybe WrestleMania 33. Nine months later, these two have yet to interact, brand split or not. Given the polarity and similarities of these Superstars, you could almost bet that WWE will put them in a high-profile spot for a match at some point. Could that be in 2017?

Reigns has yet to have a WrestleMania 33 opponent established. His current rivals, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, seem set to have their own match. Seth Rollins is getting involved with Triple H too. That could leave the Undertaker as an option, but if not him, then we could see the Big Dog do a cross-promotional feud. Could that be where Cena steps in?

The issue with a Cena vs. Reigns feud now is that it needs a lengthy build to get there to establish the “passing of the torch” feel to the match that previous ones had (Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock, Cena vs. The Rock). This would probably have to start around SummerSlam and work into Royal Rumble season for this to have a chance of happening. Since they have hardly interacted for the past two years, this could probably be taken off the table.

4. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has risen up the ladder in WWE since the July brand split. He worked through jobbers, Sami Zayn, and is now diving into the top of the Raw roster. This includes encounters or matches with Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. Goldberg even did an assisted spear on him.

If Strowman is going to have a big match at WrestleMania 33, it probably will not be with any of Owens, Jericho, Rollins or Goldberg because of who they will be involved with. That leaves Reigns, is a match with the Mountain of a Man a path that WWE wants to go down so soon?

When there is a monster heel lurking around the WWE roster, SmackDown’s John Cena typically jumps in to face them. It happened with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 30 and Rusev at WrestleMania 31. This time around, it may be Strowman at WrestleMania 33.

It would be the classic Cena feud. He goes against someone who no one can defeat, but when it comes to him, he will stand the greatest chance at winning due to the “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” motto his character goes by (do not forget the “overcoming of the odds”).

Would going back to this same format be interesting? Maybe so since Strowman has improved enough to where he could hold his own in a feud. In a potential WrestleMania match with Cena, though? That may be a stretch and a potentially hard sell for fans to want to get behind a story they have soon plenty of times.

3. AJ Styles

Going back to the AJ Styles feud would be repetitive and their fourth pay-per-view singles match against each other. Granted, they would have all come months apart, there will likely be a group of fans calling for these two to go in different directions.

Styles is set to put the WWE Championship on the line against John Cena at the Royal Rumble in their third matchup. If the title changes hands, then a fourth bout is pretty much guaranteed to happen. The Elimination Chamber, which takes place exactly two weeks later, is one option. If WWE wants to extend the feud, though, it could then go to WrestleMania 33 for one last encounter.

Going to a fourth match with Styles in a WrestleMania feud is not unheard of. In fact, WWE did this with him and Chris Jericho for WrestleMania 32, as a heel turn from Y2J set up one last battle for the Show of Shows. Will WWE do something similar (except with more stakes) this year?

Cena vs. Styles could always include a third Superstar to make this a triple threat too. This is especially with the potential of one on ones like Jericho vs. Kevin Owens, Undertaker vs. an known opponent, Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal, Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins vs. Triple H all likely set. If so, who could join the mix?

2. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe would seem like someone to come from out of nowhere. He is not on the WWE main roster yet and has not previously interacted with any of the Superstars on there.

The only thing that even places Joe in consideration is this rumor from the Wrestling Observer. The former TNA star may be in line for a “monster push” and a potential call up at the Royal Rumble event on January 29. If so, and if he is brought in as a heel, would WWE keep him as a heel?

WWE has gone back to young stars challenging John Cena on a few occasions these past few years. Granted, Joe is not young for a WWE star (he will be 38 before WrestleMania 33), but would still be considered a “rookie” on the main roster. Cena worked with Bray Wyatt, Rusev, and Kevin Owens in recent years, and also feuded with AJ Styles throughout the summer. While the first two floundered afterward, Styles walked out with a victory at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, leading to his WWE Championship win just three weeks later.

Would WWE have Cena put over another rising star within one year? If his Hollywood commitments are going to take up that much of his time outside of WWE, then it’s possible.

1. Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose and John Cena have a history that goes back as little as three months ago. This saw them battle over AJ Styles’ WWE Championship at No Mercy and find out that they had a strong disdain for each other. It seemed like their tensions even overshadowed their desire for the title, instead wanting to fight all over SmackDown and Talking Smack.

Since then, these two have been separated by Cena being away for media commitments and Ambrose being involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture. What if WWE brought them back together, but for a WrestleMania 33 feud?

Unlike others, there is already a built-in feud between them that WWE can play off of. They have not tested this out either in a singles feud, including when they had a mini-program in 2014 that ended with Ambrose getting a title shot against Seth Rollins. Someone, likely Ambrose, may not have to be turned heel for this to happen either since these two have shown that can they work together in more aggressive roles.

The issue with turning one of these two heels is the lack of top babyfaces on SmackDown. Without Cena and Ambrose, all that’s left is a handful of mid-card talents like Kalisto,, Apollo Crews, and Kane. One of Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton may become a good guy soon, but those two seem destined for a WrestleMania match too.

This article originally appeared on