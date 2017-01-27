WWE Week in Review: Staredown City on RAW, Cena & Styles shine on SmackDown

With the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble and NXT TakeOver: San Antonio just days away, let’s take a look back at the go-home editions of Monday Night RAW, SmackDown Live, 205 Live and NXT.

Okay, everyone. The road to WrestleMania 33 is all clear.

The 30th annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is just a few days away and we’ve got NXT TakeOver: San Antonio before that so it’s certainly going to be a busy weekend for WWE. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t plenty going on in the go-home episodes of Monday Night RAW, SmackDown Live, 205 Live and NXT.

While there were some segments and matches that I could have done without, I was pretty happy with how things played out on the WWE schedule this week. We were treated to a good title match on Monday night and a few other surprises on the flagship that made for an enjoyable viewing experience but SmackDown Live just continues to be the better show each and every week. The way they’re pushing some of these guys has been brilliant and I’ll certainly explain myself once we get to that portion of the review. And we got some great promo work on Tuesday night as well from two veterans who’ve been around the block a time or two…and with each other at one point…but that’s not what we’re getting into today.

This week also saw the best match and arguably the best overall show that we’ve seen since 205 Live debuted and with a big match this Sunday and a big debut coming next week, the cruiserweights are finally gaining some momentum. NXT had a decent week as well as they build towards TakeOver and I’m wondering if we’ve seen the last of one of their big stars.

So let’s get into the week that was in WWE.

WWE Monday Night RAW

This was a very fun go-home show ahead of Sunday’s Royal Rumble and while I didn’t get as excited about the ending as some people did, I still had a good time on Monday night.

Roman Reigns kicked off the show and is still in much need of work on that microphone. There have been times where I thought he was getting better but creative making him stick with this “I’m the guy” thing is unfortunate for everyone involved. Thankfully, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho stepped in to make the save. Actually, it was mostly Owens this time around as Jericho was a little off but KO accepting the United States title rematch on Jericho’s behalf was very well done and just adds another layer to this arc that continues to grow and grow with these two.

The feud between Anderson & Gallows and Cesaro & Sheamus kept on this week as Gallows took on Cesaro in what turned out to be a decent match. It’s a little unfortunate that the tag team title match is on the preshow this Sunday, especially since we’re getting a four-hour show, but at least they’re somewhat on the card. The booking of this whole thing has been a little strange but it’s been working for me and this job did what it was supposed to do.

Oh, Sami Zayn, why did you announce your intention to enter the Royal Rumble in front of the authority figures? And seriously, who asks for that? I thought if you wanted in, you just had to say you were in. I mean, Big Cass did it later on and nobody batted an eye at it. But when Sami Zayn does it, watch out. While it was a little silly, it did make the match between he and Seth Rollins mean something as the two had to battle it out for a spot in the Rumble. And it really was a great match but that was to be expected from these two. It’s a little strange that a big-time player like Rollins is out of the Royal Rumble match but seeing as how they’re building towards him and Triple H at WrestleMania anyway, why waste the spot on him? I’m sure they’ll come up with something for him to do on Sunday and I’m sure it will be done well. In any event, the Rollins/Zayn matchup was very solid and did good things for both guys.

I said it last week and I’ll say it again today. People are going to start turning on Bayley if she doesn’t pick it up soon. They made the choice to go with pre-recorded segments this week and she was still dreadful. You can’t watch this promo and tell me it was good. You just can’t.

THIS is how you do a pre-recorded promo.

Nia Jax got herself another squash win on Monday night and was confronted by Sasha Banks afterwards. It was announced that these two will meet on the kickoff show. Outside of Charlotte, it wasn’t a strong showing for the women’s division on the red brand this week.

The cruiserweights got a little time in and we saw the RAW debut of Mustafa Ali, who impressed a lot of people in the CWC and could be a big-time player in the division. I thought he’d get used a little more in the match but he did pick up the pin in the six-man tag following his impressive reverse 450 splash.

WWE Cruiserweight champ Rich Swann picked up a win over Noam Dar, who had Alicia Fox with him at ringside this week and now I’m back on her side again. I’m constantly changing my mind on this whole thing but I liked it this time around.

The eight-man tag match really did nothing for me. I think we all understand that Braun Strowman is a big, strong guy that is one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble this Sunday. But before I finish that thought, I just can’t stand Enzo. I’ve never liked what he does and I never will. Rusev is better on the mic than he is and that’s unfortunate as the Bulgarian Brute should be so much more than what he is. But back to Strowman. I know this segment was used to fill a little time and get The New Day out there for the kids and such and I know he was just put into the match to show his dominance without burying anybody that WWE would call “important”. But if he’s supposed to be this monster that was ready to stand up to Brock Lesnar, why wouldn’t he do the same with Big Show? And might I add that Big Show looks fantastic. But I just didn’t get behind the staredown, which is one of two big ones that happened on Monday night. Just go at it for a minute and be done with it. Is anybody really looking that forward to seeing these two brawl on Sunday?

I don’t think anyone was expecting Roman Reigns to win back the United States title from Chris Jericho in their match, which was okay, but I was interested to see which direction they’d go leading into his WWE Universal Championship match with Kevin Owens. So Owens got Jericho disqualified but saved the title. Okay, that’s about what I expected but I really thought it would end up being Reigns to go up in the shark cage. Instead it was Owens and the whole thing was glorious.

And Owens getting out might have been even better, especially when he found out that the match with Reigns this Sunday will be No DQ. Good stuff here.

It’s never been a state secret that I’m not with the whole return of Goldberg thing. I wasn’t a fan of his in WCW. I wasn’t a fan of his first run in WWE and I’m not a fan of his now. I understand why people like him and have liked him in the past but I’m just not one of those people and Monday night was a perfect example of why. There’s this huge segment about to happen. But before we get to it, we have to watch him walk. Seriously, why can’t he be ready at gorilla like everyone else? I will admit that him standing in the sparks and blowing the smoke out has always been pretty cool but it just about ruined the night. Or maybe he got that gash on his head from banging it against a door as he’s been known to do. Either way, I don’t know if the blood on his head soaked through to his brain, or maybe because he’s only cut one good promo in his life, but he botched his time on the microphone. He tried twice to get out what he wanted to say and just couldn’t get through it. By the time he got around to the third attempt, I was out of it. Paul Heyman made the save with his usual brilliance and actually brought Lesnar with him. Okay, business picks up a little bit but as someone who has no interest in seeing these two ever wrestle again, I probably didn’t get as jacked as most people did. But I’ll admit that the addition of The Undertaker to the mix was a pretty cool moment. No matter my feelings, these are still three huge names in the industry. But as I said with the Strowman/Big Show thing, give me some action. I know that they want people to tune in on Sunday to get that kind of thing but come on. Staredown City just didn’t do it for me.

As I said earlier on, I liked the episode as a whole as I thought it did a nice job getting us ready for Sunday but I was just hoping for a little bit more in some of the segments. The flagship show seemingly has the bigger storylines heading into the Royal Rumble but bigger doesn’t always mean better, does it?

WWE SmackDown Live

I know I said it earlier but SmackDown Live just continues to be stellar each and every week and I really enjoyed Tuesday night’s go-home episode.

We started the night backstage with Daniel Bryan trying to eat an apple. And is there something I missed with that whole thing? Because all I was hoping for was Carlito to return and take it from him. Anyway, he was interrupted by The Miz, who just continues to be fantastic, and a Lumberjack Match for the Intercontinental Championship was announced as the main event. And Bryan finally got to bite into his apple. Okay.

As far as the action is concerned, we got right into Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper, which I thought was a really fun little match that saw Orton pick up the win with an RKO. Orton was really over with the live crowd and was actually playing himself up like a babyface in this one but I think things are going to go the other way. Following the match, Bray Wyatt hit Harper with Sister Abigail and I’m wondering if a Harper face turn is on the way, which is something that could get even more interesting if Erick Rowan returns to help him out. And it would add another great tag team to the mix on Tuesday nights. I’m sure they’ll all run into each other again on Sunday at the Rumble. Great opening match.

I’ve seen a lot of negative comments on social media this week about the Mickie James promo but I was into it from the very beginning. And while it did get a little strange there for a minute, I dug it. Sure, Becky Lynch doesn’t really play up how she was a part of the women’s revolution as much as the ladies on RAW do, but this was a good way to get Mickie some more heat. As a veteran, she wants to be respected and running down her list of accomplishments and bringing up Trish Stratus was a solid talking point and worked very well in my opinion. Mickie has been one of the best in the business for a long time I’m really looking forward to what comes next.

James Ellsworth went shopping with Carmella. Awful. Just awful.

Mojo Rawley won himself a spot in the Royal Rumble in what might be the quickest battle royal in history. With Zack Ryder on the shelf for a while, they’ve got to find something for him to do so while the match wasn’t all that great, this was a nice momentum builder for him and maybe he’ll get a nice five-to-ten-minute showing on Sunday. And Rhyno trying to throw out Heath Slater right at the start was pretty funny.

Nikki Bella and Natalya continued their feud this week and I think this is really coming off well. Nikki is so much better than she used to be in her promos and Natalya’s mean streak is just perfect. I liked the segment outside by the trucks but loved how Nikki finally fought back and took out Nattie prior to her match with a returning Naomi, who looked to be in great shape after a few months away. She challenged anyone in the back to come out and fight and I was pretty shocked when Alexa Bliss came out. Perhaps this was just a way to set up the six-woman tag match for Sunday but a little feuds between these two could be decent. What I like as a whole is that there are three different programs happening in the women’s division on SmackDown Live and that’s nothing but a good thing.

I honestly don’t even know where to start when it comes to the segment with AJ Styles and John Cena. It was just so perfect, wasn’t it? AJ Styles’ work on the mic has grown so much in the past year. He’s always been great in the ring but he’s upped his promo game a ton since his debut last year and it was on full display on Tuesday night. He talked about not being respected and used the Royal Rumble poster and clips from The Today Show with Cena and the hosts calling him “a guy from Atlanta” to get his point across and did it very well. He made fun of Cena’s new T-shirt and things got a little real when he called the 15-time champion a “sorry excuse for a wrestler.” Now off and running. But while Styles was good, John Cena took it to another level.

Cena has delivered some great promos over the years but I don’t know if I’ve ever been as impressed as I was by the one he gave on Tuesday night. And that’s saying something. There was an edge to this one that almost made him look like a heel and I absolutely loved it. Him throwing out terms like “buried”, knocking Styles and the indie scene and playing up how he’s held WWE down for more than a decade was just amazing and he had the swagger from the “Doctor of Thuganomics” days to boot, which only made it better. He claimed that Styles simply wanted to be him and that Styles is only the WWE Champion because he’s letting him. Wow. This match on Sunday is going to be epic.

One last thing. Styles had a bit of a CM Punk thing going when bringing up the poster and I was really hoping that Cena would throw in a subtle comedy jab when he got going. You can’t tell me that you wouldn’t have loved him saying something along the lines of “next thing you’re going to tell me is that you want some ice cream bars with your face on them.” But maybe that’s just me.

Can we please get Kalisto to the cruiserweight division? He just has no place on SmackDown and is being wasted. He was squashed by Dolph Ziggler in under a minute this week and while I understand the point was to once again play up the seriousness that Ziggler now has, and I like how it’s going, it’s unfortunate that Kalisto has to be the pawn in this game. And where exactly are they going with this thing with JBL?

The main event for the Intercontinental Championship was pretty good. The Miz and Dean Ambrose have nice chemistry together and I thought the use of the lumberjacks went well. The brawl in the middle of the ring was obviously used to give us a little Royal Rumble preview, even if a lot of those guys won’t even be in it, but it didn’t take away from the match at all. Dean Ambrose picked up the victory after hitting Dirty Deeds and this will likely take The Miz out of the IC title picture and elevate him to the main event. He’s just been too good recently to not be included in the Elimination Chamber and while it may take a while, I really think he’ll get a title run at some point. He’s not likely to win the Rumble (although it would be a nice surprise) but I could see him picking up a Money in the Bank briefcase later this year. As for Ambrose, it looks like we’re headed towards a program between he and Baron Corbin and I’m down with that.

Very solid show this week and things are only going to get better on the road to WrestleMania.

WWE 205 Live

As I said in the intro, this is probably the best episode of 205 Live that we’ve gotten since the debut.

Neville kicked things off with a nice promo on Rich Swann and claims that he showed him too much mercy, a mistake he won’t make again. He’s set to take on Cedric Alexander later in the evening and I was immediately hooked into the episode as I knew those two would put on a show. And I can’t say enough how much I enjoy this version of Neville.

I thought the match between TJ Perkins and Tony Nese was a very solid contest but just lacked that little extra I was looking for with these two. Perhaps they’re looking towards building a program with these two and they can deliver the match I know they can deliver. They worked well together in EVOLVE and I’m betting it can go well in WWE as well. Nese attacking Perkins after taking the loss seemed to indicate that this is the case and I’m good with that.

The debut of Akira Tozawa is announced for next week’s episode and I’m extremely excited to see what he brings to the show.

Brian Kendrick is out next and it’s looking as if he’s going to be getting some quick wins until Tajiri returns. He ran through Tripp Bradshaw in just over two minutes here. Kendrick is still good at what he does and was enjoyable here.

After some chatter between Alexander and Swann in the back in which the champ told Cedric to save some of Neville for Sunday, we’re on to main event and what a main event it was. Neville and Alexander worked a brilliant match, working a great pace from the start and they told a great story throughout. Neville is thriving in this heel role and played it perfectly as he angrily and repeatedly slammed Alexander into the barricade on the outside but Cedric was able to get his share of offense in as well in this one before we got a bit of a screwy finish with Noam Dar getting involved to keep that whole thing going. Neville got the submission win but I can’t help but think it would have been perfect if Alexander had just lost clean. I know that sounds strange but with a guy like him right now, you could just play up that he’s so close to getting to that next level without the interference. But maybe that’s just me.

Neville proceeded to beat down both Alexander and Dar following the match, which led to the inevitable clash with Rich Swann at the end, which is exactly what you want heading into the Royal Rumble. I’m really looking forward to this match on Sunday and this was a great go-home episode to get us there.

WWE NXT

For the second week in a row, we only got about ten minutes of actual wrestling in this week’s episode of WWE NXT and the only decent match was the opener.

Ember Moon and Liv Morgan kicked off the show and while the match only went about four minutes, it was a good effort. Morgan continues to show improvement but it’s clear that she’s not quite on Moon’s level. Whether or not they go through with the stipulation that the winner of this match goes on to be the real number one contender for the women’s championship is anyone’s guess but Ember Moon will be in the title hunt in the next few months. She’s too good not to be.

Andrade Almas got into it with Roderick Strong in the back after an interview in hopes that somebody might get excited about their match on Saturday. I’m hoping the match is better than the build has been.

No Way Jose vs. Kona Reeves is on next and I was just so bored throughout this whole thing…and it wasn’t even that long. Jose is good at what he does as an entertainer and is likely to be this type of guy forever but Kona just does nothing for me. I know what he’s trying to do as a heel but it’s just not getting over very well and when you can bore the Full Sail crowd, there’s something wrong. And The Drifter showing up afterwards didn’t really help either.

Eric Young picked up a squash win against youngster Chris Atkins, who does have a very good look to him and hopefully continues to progress at the performance center. But this was all about making Young and Sanity look strong ahead of EY’s match with Tye Dillinger at TakeOver on Saturday night.

The final segment of the night saw the four women involved in this Saturday’s Fatal 4-Way match for the NXT Women’s Championship face off. Regal was out to host things, against his better judgment he said, but agreed to it because the ladies said that they wouldn’t get violent. Luckily, they were lying and we got a fun, short, little deal out of it. Kay and Royce played up their confidence pretty well here to start and were then joined by Nikki Cross, whose crazy thing is a lot of fun to watch. Asuka hit the ring next and after a little violence that wasn’t supposed to happen, we got a face to face between Asuka and Nikki and I really liked that they didn’t have Cross back down at all here. They were attacked by Kay and Royce from behind but before they could retaliate, they were separated by security and it was so much fun to watch two strong women beat the hell out of the security guards. Nikki looked really strong here. Good stuff.

The card for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio certainly isn’t the strongest card they’ve ever had but I’m hoping for the best anyway and this week’s episode furthered a couple of things heading into Saturday night. I’d still like to get back to a little more wrestling though instead of a few quick matches and some video packages.

And there you have it. Be sure to check in with FanSided all weekend long as we’ll have up-to-date coverage of NXT TakeOver: San Antonio and the Royal Rumble.

