WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Review: Results, Analysis, and Grades January 14th

Results from the first day of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

On December 15th, at a press conference at the O2 Arena in London, Triple H announced the unveiling of the very first United Kingdom Championship. The path to that championship begins today, January 14th as the first round of a sixteen man tournament kicks off to crown the inaugural champion. Superstars from England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland will enter the squared circle with ultimate bragging right of being the first ever champion on the line.

Piggy backing off the success of last Summer’s scintillating Cruiserweigt Classic, the WWE takes its second foray into the exterior tournament and will once again be looking for international superstars. The CWC produced numerous classic matches and made WWE fans yearn to see more of its combatants. Can the U.K. tournament do the same?

The action kicks off with 4 first round matches live from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England with Andy Shepherd, Nigel McGuinness, and Michael Cole as your broadcast team.

Triple H kicked off the show on the microphone and got a massive ovation from the crowd in Blackpool. He got the fans charged up with the “Are you ready?”routine. Michael Cole started off the broadcast by introducing Nigel McGuinness and the two broke down the bracket before previewing the first match.

Trent Seven vs HC Dyer

After video packages and entrances, the tournament officially kicked off. Seven, a massive favorite, got a huge pop from the fans. Much like the CWC the combatants started off with a handshake. Seven was vicious in his employment of chops to Dyer’s chest but the latter showcased crazy athleticism before getting a very close two count after a stiff right hand. Another close two from Dyer after a modified Blue Thunder Bomb.

After a missed frog splash from from his opponent, Sevrn landed his patented Seven Stars clothesline for the 3 count.

Winner: Trent Seven

Match Grade: 3 out of 5 stars

Tim’s Note: Sure it was quick. Sure it was academic as Seven is one of the clear favorites. But it was effective and indicative of what the first round of a tournament is all about. Seven looked good and Dyer looked like a legit young prospect. Plus the crowd electric. Great way to start things off.

Jordan Devlin vs Danny Burch

The second match was between Irishman and Finn Balor protege Devlin and former NXT star Burch. Early on it was all Burch, the tactician, but Devlin was very game with his athleticism. Devlin then slowed things down engineering a chinlock.

And @FinnBalor has to be liking what he's seeing from his former student @jordan_devlin1 thus far… #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/WlhrA93Pyo — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 14, 2017

Devlin, clearly the heel taunted the crowd as he dominated the mat. Burch fought back with a chin breaker and missile dropkick. After delivering some strikes, Burch landed a clothesline that turned Devlin inside out. Burch came very close to getting a tap with a cross face but Devlin got the ropes before mounting his own come back. During the come back Devlin landed a kick to the back of Burch’s head that busted him open. Devlin then got a controversial 3 count.

Post match Burch offered Devlin a handshake only for Devlin to cheap shot him and then cut a seething promo.

Winner: Jordan Devlin

Match Grade: 3 out of 5 stars

Tim’s Note: Well that was different. Clearly an accidental blood pouring caused the ref to count to 3. Whether it was legit or not everyone involved did a nice job selling the incident. The match itself was ok but what stood out was Devlin’s performance. Clearly an underdog, he took out a seasoned vet with some WWE experience and then worked a nicely cut heel promo. Keep an eye on him.

Saxon Huxley vs Sam Gradwell

The two big men started off with a slow grappling transition game before trading heavy strikes. Huxley landed a beautiful butterfly backbreaker before grounding Gradwell again. It was a slow match with the crowd basically bringing the entertainment with their chants. Something finally happened when Gradwell landed a flying head butt for the 3 count.

Winner: Sam Gradwell

Match Grade: 1 out of 5 stars

Tim’s note: Not much to say here. The two basically slow-danced for a few minutes before the finish. Don’t expect Gradwell to get out of the quarters.

Pete Dunne vs Roy Johnson

Another favorite, Dunne went to work next. He immediately smothered Johnson on the mat but Roy had the size and speed to counter. Dunne dug into his dirty tactics, stomping his foe’s fingers on the steps and then neutralized that same arm with a nasty looking hammerlock. Dunne took the next few minutes twisting Johnson in knots.

Johnson had some hope with a diving tackle and Samoan drop but was short lived. The Bruiserweight took control back over and landed his Bitter End finisher for the win.

Winner: Pete Dunne

Match Grade: 3.5 out of 5 stars

Tim’s Note: It’s an absolute pleasure watching Dunne work. Cole and McGuinness compared him to Dave Taylor, Fit Finlay, and William Regal. He’s all of those guys in one. Look for a long run by the Bruiserweight.

Wolfgang vs Tyson T-Bone

Tyson started off by head butting Wolfgang and immediately started to brawl but the latter battled back. It basically went that way throughout with Wolfgang having the bigger spots including a beautiful vertical suplex. The end came after an impressive top rope Swanton from the big man, Wolfgang.

The SWANTON BOMB, yes SWANTON BOMB, earns @WolfgangYoung the big victory over @Tyson_T_Bone to advance in the #WWEUKCT! pic.twitter.com/SAKXnLrLLi — WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 14, 2017

Winner: Wolfgang

Match Grade: 2.5 Out of 5 Stars

Tim’s Note: Solid, if not unspectacular match. Wolfgang was impressive with not only that Swanton but a moonsault as well. Not easy for a 255 pounder. He’ll unfortunately draw Trent Seven next round.

James Drake vs Joseph Conners

Michael Cole’s sleeper pick, Conners looked to be in a bad spot early as it was all James Drake. Interesting approach by both men as they attack each other’s ears. That was new. The match was by far the most physical affair to that point in the tournament as both men dished a ton of punishment at each other. The end came after an innovative elbow into a backbreaker from Conners and then his Flatline finisher. Solid match.

Winner: Joseph Parker

Match Grade: 3 out of 5 stars

Tim’s Note: Hard-hitting, back and forth bout as the two Englishmen ratcheted up the violence in this opening round match. Both men looked good but Conners clearly stood out. The only that thing this match suffered from was that there was really no story about he was heel or who was face so the crowd didn’t seem firmly invested. Outside of that, solid tilt.

Mark Andrews vs Dan Moloney

The 159 pound Andrews, TNA product and only Welshman in the tourney took on the ultra-tough Moloney in the second to last match of the night. Andrews was frustrated his opponent early with his diverse aerial arsenal. He’s really one of the best high-flyers in Europe. But Moloney didn’t go easy as he used his power to match Mark. He even landed his running knee finisher only to get a close 2 count. And in the best finish of the night, Andrews countered a duplex into a stunner and then landed a vintage Shooting Star Press.

Winner: Mark Andrews

Match Grade: 3.5 out of 5 stars

Tim’s Note: It’s hard to get more than 3 stars when the matches are so short but there is something so fun and infectious about Andrews. He’s a 160 pounds soaking wet and brings a style to the ring that engages fans. The crowd was molten hot for him. Moloney played his part well but Andrews is a star in the making. His match next round against Joseph Conners should be outstanding.

Tucker vs Tyler Bate

In the night’s final contest, it was Finn Balor trained Tucker versus the 19 year-old Bate. Bate grounded the bout early, applying various techniques to the neck of his opponent. Tucker revved up the pace to get Bate out of his game and almost ended things with a slingshot downward spiral for 2. The match almost ended in a double count out as the fight spilled outside and both men were winded after a beautiful running hurricanrana.

Tucker landed one of the most devastating super kicks I’ve ever seen for another 2 count. The two brawls in the center of the ring before Bate nailed a wheel kick and then the Tyler Driver 1997 for a 3 count. Great match.

Winner: Tyler Bate

Match Grade: 4 out of 5 stars

Tim’s Note: Well, they certainly saved the best for last. It’s stunning that Bate is only 19. He’s years ahead of himself and he may be the future of British Pro Wrestling. What a war he put on in short time with Tucker, who should be commended also. He was up to the task of hanging with such a young, powerhouse and he won’t soon be forgotten. It was a perfectly balane=ced match as the two slowly built up the pressure until the final explosive ending. Great stuff.

William Regal and Nigel McGuinness hosted a ceremony for all the combatants who moved on to the quarterfinals. After all the matchups were announced, Pete Dunne took the pleasure of assaulting his opponent Sam Gradwell. It was a nice touch and worked some buildup for tomorrow.

