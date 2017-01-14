WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Live Stream: Watch Online

The first night of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament takes place today, how can you watch online?

The WWE is presenting the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament today, with the first of two nights live from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. 16 of the best independent wrestlers from the UK are in a single elimination tournament to crown the fist ever WWE UK Champion. Today sees the first round matches, with the ultimate champion being crowned on Sunday night.

With British wrestling at the forefront of the worldwide indy scene, and the current British product the envy of many fans around the wrestling world. It was only a matter of time before WWE made a foray onto the British scene, with the potential for a weekly, UK based show off the back of this tournament.

The first round sees all 16 men in action. In one side of the brackets, 19-year-old Tyler Bate takes on Tucker. The Finn Balor trained Jordan Devlin will battle the veteran Danny Burch. Trent Severn goes one on one with HC Dyer, whilst the ICW Heavyweight Champion Wolfgang will face Tyson T-Bone.

On the other side of the draw, former TNA X Division star Mark Andrews faces Dan Moloney. James Drake and Joseph Conners will square off. The final two matches will see Pete Dunne take on Roy Johnson and Saxon Huxley fight Sam Gradwell.

All 16 men are regulars on the British Indy circuit, with men like Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Mark Andrews all amongst the early favorites to become the inaugural WWE UK Champion.

WWE UK Championship Tournament First Round Matches

Tyler Bate vs Tucker

Jordan Devlin vs Danny Burch

Trent Seven vs HC Dyer

Wolfgang vs Tyson T-Bone

Mark Andrews vs Dan Moloney

James Drake vs Joseph Conners

Pete Dunne vs Roy Johnson

Saxon Huxley vs Sam Gradwell

Here’s a look at how to watch the show online.

Date: Saturday, January 14

Time: 3:00 PM ET, 8:00 PM GMT

Location: Blackpool, England

Venue: Empress Ballroom

Live Stream: WWE Network

Who will stand out on the first of two days for the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament?

