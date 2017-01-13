WWE United Kingdom Championship: 3 Potential Winners

WWE is set to present the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament this weekend, so we took a look at three men who have a great chance of winning.

WWE is set to present, possibly, the most unique tournament they have ever held this weekend. The WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament will see 16 of the best wrestlers from the United Kingdom step foot in a WWE ring for the first time, for some of them it may very well not be the last.

The British wrestling scene is currently the envy of indy wrestling around the world. With several promotions running sell out shows on a regular basis and some of the best talent the world has to offer, it’s not hard to see why WWE has decided to focus their attentions across the pond.

The 16 men who have been selected for the inaugural tournament are the lucky few, they all have the chance to perform on probably the most viewed UK wrestling shows in WWE history. If Triple H’s promise of a weekly WWE Network show off the back of this does come true, there’s a whole host of other men and women who could become massive stars for the WWE.

By the end of this week, we will know who the winner of the tournament, as well as the first WWE UK Champion, will be. Here are three men we think have a fantastic chance of winning the whole thing.

3. Pete Dunne

The 23-year-old Birmingham native, known as the Bruiserweight, is currently one of the hottest properties on the UK indy scene. Having already wrestled under the WWE banner, albeit on a Progress Wrestling card as part of the Cruiserweight Classic qualifiers, Dunne has to be one of the names to watch out for this weekend.

The past twelve months have seen a massive leap for the 11-year veteran. At the start of 2016, he wasn’t even a regular part of some of the biggest UK based promotions, but ended the year as potentially the most important man in British wrestling.

The transformation into the Bruiserweight has seen Dunne hold gold in almost every promotion he has set foot in. He is the current Progress Champion, the current Fight Club: 17 year oldPro Champion and also holds the OTT No Limits Championship. One man holding the big titles in three of the top indy companies tells you a lot about Dunne.

Dunne toured J17-year-old, with Michinoku Pro and then spent three months touring America. More recently he has appeared for Pro Wrestling Guerilla, as part of the 2016 BOLA and on their Mystery Vortex card that ended 2016.

Dunne has a hard hitting style, one of the biggest hitters in British wrestling, and one-third of the dominant trio known as “British Strong Style” along with Trent Seven and Tyler Bate.

If anyone is going to tear through the competition it could very easily be Pete Dunne.

2. Trent Seven

What’s the best way to describe Trent Seven? He’s big. He hits hard. He has the most magnificent facial hair in professional wrestling. Anything else? Well, he may just be set to become your new favorite wrestler. Trent Seven may be the true representation of what has become known as British Strong Style.

At 35, Seven is one of the older participants in the tournament, but having only been a pro for around 8 years he has had an impressive rise to his current lofty heights. A current Progress Tag Team Champion, promoter of Fight Club: Pro and a man who has starred for promotions across the UK as well as in Chikara in the US, all whilst becoming one of the most respected performers that British wrestling currently has.

Seven could easily batter his way through the other 15 men in the tournament. It was no surprise to see him standing right next to Triple H at the official unveiling of the UK Championship Tournament participants. It’s obvious to see why many will call the impressive Seven the favorite for the whole tournament.

Seven has all the ability needed to make a massive impact in WWE. Mix his in-ring style with the fact he may be the best talker amongst the 16 man field, and you could say he’s a ready made WWE Superstar.

1. Mark Andrews

A man who wasn’t originally announced for the tournament, Wales’ own Mark Andrews could just be the man who steals the show. Andrews would be at home amongst the high-flying stars of 205 Live, he will be looking to make his mark in the UK Championship tournament as the sole Welsh representative.

Andrews is someone that fans in the U.S. may know from his time in TNA, where he was part of the X Division after winning the second season of British Bootcamp. You may also have seen him in the rings of PWG and Chikara. It was something of a surprise to see him entered in the tournament, but with rumors that his TNA contract had expired at the end of 2016 and he had left the company, it’s definitely a welcome surprise to see Andrews become one of the lucky 16.

If you’ve ever seen a Mark Andrews match you’ll know just how good he is. He has one of the most impressive aerial arsenals in the world and you may just watch his matches with your mouth wide open in awe at what he can pull off inside the ring. His standing moonsault and shooting star press may be the very best versions of those moves you’ll ever see.

Even though he is only 24 years old, it feels like Andrews has been at the top of the pile in the U.K for a very long time. The WWE U.K. Championship Tournament could be the start of a fantastic career for Mark Andrews in WWE.

