WWE: Tye Dillinger Needs to Be the Breakout Star for 2017

Why NXT star the ‘Perfect 10’ Tye Dillinger needs to be the big breakout performer in the WWE this year

Who doesn’t love Tye Dillinger? The ‘Perfect 10′ took a simple gimmick and ran with it, becoming extremely popular over the past year. The crowds chant ’10’ constantly, even during main shows and not just for NXT. In fact when I was at an NXT live show, ’10’ was chanted nonstop and the place erupted when he finally had his match.

With all of this potential, WWE really needs to make him the big breakout star for 2017. It almost feels like a crime that Dillinger hasn’t held the NXT Title yet, and it seems unlikely that he will. Instead, the ‘Perfect 10′ is probably getting geared up for a main roster debut, after Wrestlemania. For me, this could work quite well, but it needs to be done properly and avoid him getting lost in the shuffle like so many others have after their call-up.

His call-up could work is bringing him on, with no warning on the Smackdown after Wrestlemania. He comes out, the crowd go crazy chanting ’10’ and not impressed, The Miz with Maryse show up. How amazing would a Tye Dillinger vs. The Miz feud be? This is a program that could last a couple of months, with Dillinger ultimately getting the big victory in the feud and elevating his status. Then I would definitely put him in a program for the IC Title, and still book him as a bit of an underdog to get full crowd support.

Dillinger has been with the company for so long, he is one of their hardest workers, extremely talented in the ring and on the mic. It really is his time to shine, and getting on the main roster and into a high profile feud will work. We need some fresh blood on Smackdown and we need that person to really succeed. Unfortunately, other call-ups haven’t gone to plan from NXT, but the ‘Perfect 10’ gimmick can work on a bigger stage. The booking needs to be right, and the crowd will easily get behind him.

He has been in NXT for a long time, there is no doubt he is ready for this. Apollo Crews, for example ,was not ready for a main roster push, and his call up just didn’t work. With Tyler Breeze they booked him so wrong after a pretty decent debut call up. Tye Dillinger deserves to be the big breakout star this year, everything is in place for this to happen. No terrible booking, a good solid feud, and a chance to show the WWE Universe exactly what he can do is what we need for him.

If Dillinger does not get called up after Wrestlemania, then creative should put him in a feud for the NXT Title. Whether that be against Shinsuke Nakamura or Bobby Roode, and have him capture that title down the line. A main roster debut would then work during Summerslam season, after he’s had a few months to run NXT and prove that he can and will be a top player.

This article originally appeared on