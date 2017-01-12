WWE: The United States Championship Emphasis Problem

Since the WWE United States Championship had been reintroduced to the company in 2003, it has become lost in the shuffle of Championships in recent years.

Harley Race. Dean Malenko. Bret Hart. Ric Flair. Blackjack Mulligan. Sting. Rumored WWE Hall of Fame candidates Diamond Dallas Page and Rick Rude. All these names had something in common and that was building the prestige of the United States Championship with their reigns. From the days of NWA and followed course through the ranks of WWF to WCW back to WWE, the Championship has seen countless title holders and years of significant changes to pro wrestling.

Much like the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship is a secondary Championship. Meant for the mid-card in the promotions, it was a step up towards the World Championship picture. Holding the Championship meant the Superstar is primed for big things. While many, such as Roddy Piper, never seen World Championship gold in their careers, the fact that they held the Championship meant something. John Cena’s journey to WWE immortality skyrocketed after he captured the US Championship from Big Show at WrestleMania XX. The feuds that were contested for the Championship built it and placed that prestige and importance upon it. It was part of their accomplishments and many of its titleholders have Hall of Fame careers.

So for the Championship to have faded into the background; it didn’t happen overnight. The lack of emphasis caused for many fans and Superstars alike to begin joking about if it’s just bling around a Superstar’s waist. Meaning that the Champion carried it, but it wasn’t much for defending. Whether it was defended at a house show is one thing, but television defenses were little to none.

For fans who complained about Roman Reigns defenses, I just remember when Dean Ambrose had it for over 300 days when he was in the Shield and the commentators of Raw were even joking about the lack of defenses. It’s the same song and dance everytime there is a new Champion crowned. Fans are excited because of the prestige that precedes the Championship, but sooner or later they become bored because it hasn’t been put on the line as it should. It’s almost like a shiny new toy, once a child has it; the toy is the best thing ever. Then, he becomes bored with it; it’s not so fun anymore. It gets tossed aside and doesn’t see the light of day.

When John Cena captured it two years ago, a major part of his reign was the US Championship Open Challenge he held every week on Raw. This was why his reign was successful – it put emphasis on the Championship and it meant something once more. Fans were behind it, and Cena was putting on some of the best work in his career because of it. The challenge was diversified because anyone could come out to challenge Cena. It kept fans guessing and made it fun.

But once Cena dropped the Championship for good it all but faded into obscurity. Rusev’s reigns worked because he portrayed the classic anti-American character. Fans wanted to see the Championship off of him. His feuds with both Cena and Reigns helped him overall and with the exception of those emphases has the US Championship seen such concentration in recent years?

Years before the Yes Movement, Daniel Bryan held the Championship almost 180 days as did Dolph Ziggler. The Championship established Cesaro upon his debut. It was predecessor to Ambrose’s singles career as he lost the Championship just before the Shield disbanded. Alberto Del Rio had a hot, shocking start capturing the Championship upon his return to the company. Perhaps it isn’t all bad when it comes to the US Championship. However, the pattern was still there when it came to lack of televised defenses. Current Champion Chris Jericho was a great choice to have dethroned Reigns – why not since one, he’s one of the best Superstars Raw has and two, this keeps the Championship up in the main event even after Reigns’ loss. On the surface, it looks like a win-win.

The United States Championship hasn’t survived this long only to have concentration when the company feels like it. With this new era, it is a chance to elevate it and keep it there. This is not to say the titleholders were bad choices – because they certainly were not despite random winners – the lack of concentration falls on the company. The company is seeing new talent on the rise and it’s a perfect opportunity to build their legacies with the Championship. For example, Zack Ryder’s surprising win in 2011 was such a great moment – and Raw certainly needs more of those moments.

With the Intercontinental Championship picture having such concentration of Smackdown, Raw should do the same. With Jericho’s surprising win and first US Championship, it looks like the scene got a little more interesting.

This article originally appeared on