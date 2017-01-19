WWE Superstar Power Rankings: Styles opens in top spot, Lesnar explodes on Monday
For the first edition of the FanSided WWE Superstar Power Rankings, we’re going to spoil something for you: AJ Styles is really good. After The Phenomenal (No.) 1, who is behind The Champ That Runs The Camp?
“WWE World Champion AJ Styles” is easily one of the 10 best things you can possibly say each and every day because it still doesn’t feel real.
Styles has been SmackDown’s champion since the Backlash pay-per-view this past September and The Face That Runs The Place has dominated the blue brand and the main event picture since becoming champion.
But, behind The Phenomenal One is a who’s who of WWE stars that could challenge Styles for the top spot on our list. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is one. Owens’ partner-in-crime and so-called best friend — United States Champion Chris Jericho — is another. Former Shield partners Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are always hovering around a title and the spotlight.
With that being said, who came in at No. 2 behind Styles, along with filling the other 19 positions on our board?
(Disclaimer: The wrestlers chosen for this power rankings list only appear on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live, so that means no NXT/205Live specific/United Kingdom Tournament stars are on this list.)
Kurt Angle
Congratulations, Kurt.
Mickie James
Rich Swann
Bayley
Nia Jax
Cesaro and Sheamus
Dean Ambrose
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
Roman Reigns
Brock Lesnar
Dolph Ziggler
Alexa Bliss
Seth Rollins
Braun Strowman
The guy that picked up the pinfall on Monday night in the six-man tag team match that ended the show? That was Strowman.
The Miz
In all seriousness, Miz has been awesome for months and even though he recently dropped the gold in the SmackDown lower main event scene, he deserves a top-10 spot without question. He’s good and he’s remained good. Here’s to hoping for the Miz-Daniel Bryan match we’ll never get, but know would be so, so good.
John Cena
Neville
Charlotte Flair
Kevin Owens
AJ Styles
