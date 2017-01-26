WWE Superstar Power Rankings: Pre-Royal Rumble 2017 edition
The Undertaker showed up this week and stuff got a little crazy. In this week’s edition of FanSided’s WWE Power Rankings, who jumped up and who fell during the week before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday night?
No matter how many Royal Rumble pay-per-views there’s been (30 to be precise), a “big four” show has to include The Undertaker. That’s just how things work around these parts.
When it looked like things were going to get chaotic between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar in the final minutes of Raw on Monday night, The Deadman awakened as only he could. Appearing out of nowhere, The Undertaker, Lesnar and Goldberg engaged in a staredown for the ages to close Monday’s show, leaving us to wonder what’s going to happen on Sunday night in San Antonio.
As for the blue brand on Tuesday nights, John Cena sounds like the throwback jersey-wearing kid from West Newbury as he torched WWE World Champion AJ Styles. The women fought inside and outside of the ring, Mojo Rawley — yes, that guy that reminds to always stay hype — won a spot in the Royal Rumble match, and Dolph Ziggler is destroying people.
So, with just days before the Royal Rumble, who climbed up and who fell in this pre-Rumble edition of the FanSided WWE Power Rankings?
(Disclaimer: The wrestlers chosen for this power rankings list only appear on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live, so that means no NXT/205Live specific stars are on this list.)
The Undertaker
Last week: N/A
Mickie James
Last week: No. 19
Sasha Banks
Last week: N/A
Bayley
Last week: No. 17
Rich Swann
Last week: No. 18 (+2)
Mojo Rawley
Last week: N/A
Dean Ambrose
Last week: No. 14
Brock Lesnar
Last week: No. 11 (-2)
Roman Reigns
Last week: No. 12
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
Last week: No. 13 (+2)
Seth Rollins
Last week: No. 8 (-2)
After an untimely distraction from Triple H –or his entrance music for that matter– Rollins lost to Sami Zayn in a really fun match on Monday to lose his entry spot in the match on Sunday night. The build feels like it’s getting ready to take off between Rollins and The Game and we could be in for a treat on Sunday night if The Game is in the house.
The Miz
Last week: No. 6 (-3)
Dolph Ziggler
Last week: No. 10 (+2)
Alexa Bliss
Last week: No. 9 (+2)
Braun Strowman
Last week: No. 7 (+1)
Neville
Last week: No. 4 (-1)
Charlotte Flair
Last week: No. 3 (-1)
Kevin Owens
Last week: No. 2 (-1)
John Cena
Last week: No. 5 (+3)
AJ Styles
Last week: No. 1
