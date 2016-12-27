WWE star Rusev weighs in on Rex Ryan’s firing

The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Rex Ryan, who was 15-16 in 31 games, on Tuesday. The Bills lost a game in overtime to the Dolphins which eliminated them from postseason contention and stretched the franchise’s playoff drought to 17 seasons.

Rex Ryan had a fan in WWE star Rusev, who celebrated a Bills win over the Jets with a very succinct tweet last season.

Rex win. — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 3, 2016

Upon hearing that Ryan was fired, Rusev declared that he’s no longer a Bills fan.