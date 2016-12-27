WWE star Rusev weighs in on Rex Ryan’s firing
Nick Schwartz
The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Rex Ryan, who was 15-16 in 31 games, on Tuesday. The Bills lost a game in overtime to the Dolphins which eliminated them from postseason contention and stretched the franchise’s playoff drought to 17 seasons.
Rex Ryan had a fan in WWE star Rusev, who celebrated a Bills win over the Jets with a very succinct tweet last season.
Rex win.
— Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 3, 2016
Upon hearing that Ryan was fired, Rusev declared that he’s no longer a Bills fan.
Today it's a sad day. Thank you #Rex and good bye Buffalo Bills. You are terrible team and I don't care about you anymore.
— Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) December 27, 2016