WWE star Kofi Kingston undegoes ankle surgery

WWE announced Monday that Kofi Kingston will be out for “several weeks” after undergoing ankle surgery. Kingston, who co-hosted WrestleMania 33 along with his fellow members of The New Day, last appeared on Monday’s episode of Raw.

The New Day lost to the debuting NXT tag team The Revival, but Kingston did not wrestle in the match. After winning, The Revival dragged Kingston into the ring, and Dash Wilder delivered a jumping stomp to Kingston’s ankle from the second rope.

According to WWE.com, Kingston had bone chips in his ankle which were removed.

Via WWE.com:

“During the attack by The Revival, Kofi injured his right ankle and heard a crack, and was unable to put weight on his leg following the attack,” WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “Further evaluation and an MRI revealed that the attack had caused fragments of bone to break off the ankle bone (talus), requiring arthroscopic surgery to remove the bone chips from the damaged joint.”