WWE star Chris Jericho releases his metal band’s first video in three years
Chris Jericho is a man of many talents. One of them is front man for the metal band Fozzy.
The WWE star will be hitting the road with the group, which has released a video “Judas,” their first music since 2014.
“For such a dark and sexy song like ‘Judas,’ we wanted a dark and sexy video to match,” Jericho told Loudwire. “We got that and more! In one take we filmed a unique, visually stunning masterpiece that combines an incredible song, psycho clowns, hot chicks, a man on fire and a great rock ‘n’ roll band, all in one tasty video morsel. What more could you want … a giant rabbit holding balloons? Oh yeah, we’ve got that, too!”
If you want to catch Jericho and Fozzy, here are their tour dates:
5/5 — Virginia Beach, Va. — Lunatic Luau
5/6 — Canton, Ga. — The Revival
5/7 — Charlotte, N.C. — Carolina Rebellion
5/9 — Knoxville, Tenn. — The Concourse at The International
5/10 — Louisville, Ky. — Trixie’s Entertainment Complex
5/11 — Milwaukee, Wis. — The Rave
5/12 — Ashwaubenon, Wis. — Green Bay Distillery
5/13 — Dubuque, Iowa — KGRR Spring Bash
5/14 — Somerset, Wis. — Northern Invasion
5/16 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — Diesel Club Lounge
5/17 — Lancaster, Pa. — Chameleon Club
5/18 — Patchogue, N.Y. — 89 North Music Venue
5/19 — Asbury Park, N.J. — House of Independents
5/20 — Winchester, Va. — Blue Fox Billiards
5/21 — Morgantown, W.V. — Mainstage
5/23 — Flint, Mich. — The Machine Shop
5/24 — Joliet, Ill. — The Forge
5/25 — St. Louis, Mo. — Fubar
5/26 — Pryor, Okla. — Rocklahoma
5/27 — San Antonio, Texas — River City Rockfest
5/28 — Dallas, Texas — Starplex Pavilion
6/11 — Donington, U.K. — Download
6/13 — Milton Keynes, U.K. — The Craufurd Arms
6/24 — Seattle, Wash. — Pain in the Grass