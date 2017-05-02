WWE star Chris Jericho releases his metal band’s first video in three years

Chris Jericho is a man of many talents. One of them is front man for the metal band Fozzy.

The WWE star will be hitting the road with the group, which has released a video “Judas,” their first music since 2014.

“For such a dark and sexy song like ‘Judas,’ we wanted a dark and sexy video to match,” Jericho told Loudwire. “We got that and more! In one take we filmed a unique, visually stunning masterpiece that combines an incredible song, psycho clowns, hot chicks, a man on fire and a great rock ‘n’ roll band, all in one tasty video morsel. What more could you want … a giant rabbit holding balloons? Oh yeah, we’ve got that, too!”

If you want to catch Jericho and Fozzy, here are their tour dates:

5/5 — Virginia Beach, Va. — Lunatic Luau

5/6 — Canton, Ga. — The Revival

5/7 — Charlotte, N.C. — Carolina Rebellion

5/9 — Knoxville, Tenn. — The Concourse at The International

5/10 — Louisville, Ky. — Trixie’s Entertainment Complex

5/11 — Milwaukee, Wis. — The Rave

5/12 — Ashwaubenon, Wis. — Green Bay Distillery

5/13 — Dubuque, Iowa — KGRR Spring Bash

5/14 — Somerset, Wis. — Northern Invasion

5/16 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — Diesel Club Lounge

5/17 — Lancaster, Pa. — Chameleon Club

5/18 — Patchogue, N.Y. — 89 North Music Venue

5/19 — Asbury Park, N.J. — House of Independents

5/20 — Winchester, Va. — Blue Fox Billiards

5/21 — Morgantown, W.V. — Mainstage

5/23 — Flint, Mich. — The Machine Shop

5/24 — Joliet, Ill. — The Forge

5/25 — St. Louis, Mo. — Fubar

5/26 — Pryor, Okla. — Rocklahoma

5/27 — San Antonio, Texas — River City Rockfest

5/28 — Dallas, Texas — Starplex Pavilion

6/11 — Donington, U.K. — Download

6/13 — Milton Keynes, U.K. — The Craufurd Arms

6/24 — Seattle, Wash. — Pain in the Grass