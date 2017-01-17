WWE SmackDown Live: Shane McMahon to Make ‘Huge Announcement’

Shane McMahon is set to open Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown Live with big news, as teased by WWE.

The website notes how McMahon and Daniel Bryan have made SmackDown thrive over the past five months, but that this announcement could take the brand to the “next level.” It’s also teased that this has something to do with the Royal Rumble match.

Given the open-ended-ness of this announcement, this could go in any direction. What might this include?

Shane McMahon Enters the Royal Rumble Match

As seen by WrestleMania 32 and Survivor Series, the Prodigal Son still desires to compete in the ring. It doesn’t happen often, but when he does step inside the squared circle, it’s made to be a big deal. That could be the case if McMahon enters himself into the Royal Rumble match.

Would this take SmackDown Live to the next level? Not quite. If anything, there could be the complaint of Shane-O-Mac taking a spot in the match from a full-time competitor.

Elimination Chamber News

Despite the Royal Rumble being in two weeks, SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is less than one month away. It will take place on Sunday, February 12. It’s possible that McMahon says he will evaluate the brand’s stars in the Royal Rumble to determine who is most deserving of the chamber match, which could be for a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

If that’s the case, look out for Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, the Miz, Dolph Ziggler and the loser of the John Cena vs. AJ Styles match on January 29.

What could this announcement from Shane McMahon be?

