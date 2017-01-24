WWE SmackDown Live Results: Highlights, Analysis, and Grades for January 24

The Royal Rumble is nearly upon us, and that means the men and women of SmackDown Live will look to gain some last-minute momentum heading into the event.

Fresh into his newfound heel-run, Dolph Ziggler will find himself facing a familiar foe on SmackDown Live. Kalisto will be looking to even the score following Ziggler’s assaults that have occurred over the past few weeks. A big win tonight would be the perfect way to stick it to the Showoff.

The Royal Rumble is occurring this Sunday, and SmackDown Live still has yet to announce several of their entrants for the Rumble itself. Expect those final spots (minus a few surprises) to be filled sooner rather than later.

After weeks of turmoil amongst his brethren, Bray Wyatt has announced that Luke Harper and Randy Orton will settle the score once and for all. Their match tonight could either mark the end of this feud, or signal the beginning of the end for the Wyatt Family.

Returning to SmackDown Live during the main event last week, Mickie James has certainly taken the internet by storm. Tonight the former Women’s Champion will be interviewed by none other than Renee Young. Perhaps we will gain some explanation as to how her newfound alliance with Alexa Bliss came about.

Five days before their showdown at the Royal Rumble, WWE Champion AJ Styles will reportedly call out John Cena tonight. Whether this is to gloat once again or to seek revenge for last week’s AA is up in the air, but suffice it to say this will be interesting segment.

So without further ado, here is the coverage for the January 24th episode of SmackDown Live.

Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

Result: Randy Orton wins via pinfall

Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars

In a unique twist, this episode of SmackDown Live starts off with Daniel Bryan preparing to enjoy an apple. Before he can take a bite he is interrupted by The Miz and Maryse, who are angered that they don’t have their own private dressing room. Bryan responds by offering Miz a bathroom stall as a suitable room. An angered Miz then received the news that while he would be facing Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship tonight, it would be a lumberjack match. This stipulation was put in place to ensure Maryse couldn’t be a deciding factor in the title match.

Back to the ring, the match between Luke Harper and Randy Orton begins tonight’s in-ring action. It was interesting to note that instead of making individual entrances, both Harper and Orton participated in the usual Wyatt Family entrance. Once the action was underway, Bray Wyatt sat in his signature rocking chair while his teammates went at it. Each man looked strong throughout the contest, but Harper especially managed to impress. Reversing the RKO not once but twice, he had fans questioning who was going to win. At the end of the night though it was Orton standing tall after a third attempt at his finisher finally connected. To caps things off Wyatt himself would get physical, hitting Harper with Sister Abigail for his failure.

Based off of what happened tonight, it’s safe to assume that the original Wyatt Family is no more. This storyline will likely continue over the next few weeks with Harper, and once he’s out of the picture it’ll leave Orton and Wyatt to do battle. That showdown will probably occur at WrestleMania, but I bet the feud will start during the elimination chamber match next month.

Mickie James Explains Her Actions

Making her official return to SmackDown Live, Mickie James entered the arena to conduct an interview inside the ring. First and foremost, James made it known that she felt as though her era of women hasn’t received enough credit. Believing that the previous generation made the current Women’s Revolution possible, she then chooses to shift her focus towards Alexa Bliss. Thanking the champion for being involved in her return to WWE, she credits that as the reason for why they have formed their alliance.

Eventually, James’ comments drew out Becky Lynch, who was out for revenge following the actions from last week. Taking it to James, Lynch forced her foe into the crowd, but it wasn’t long before Alexa Bliss came out to make the save. Attacking the former champion, the two women managed to take advantage of Lynch and left her lying on the mat to close the segment.

Mickie James has only been back for a week at this point, but the impact she’s had on the Blue Brand is already being felt. Her star power alone has managed to elevate the Women’s Division, and her promo on tonight’s episode aided that as well. No one knows exactly what role James will play over the next three years of her current contract, however, if the past is any indication it’ll be very beneficial to the company.

Battle Royal for a Spot in the Royal Rumble Match

Result: Mojo Rawley wins the Battle Royal.

Rating: 3.75 out of 5 stars

Before the match took place, the cameras cut to a shopping spree that occurred with Carmella and James Ellsworth. For some reason or another Ellsworth felt it necessary to wear his ring attire to the store, but Carmella gave it no attention. When it was all said and done his original outfit was probably the best one out of all of them, because the outfits he put on were comical.

With a spot in the Royal Rumble match on the line, the men involved in this match understood the stakes. Baron Corbin on commentary only added to the importance of the match, seeing as how he’s one of the top rising stars on the Blue Brand. Men such as Heath Slater and the Vaudevillians were eliminated early on in the contest, and in the closing moments it came down to Breezango and Mojo Rawley. Managing to outlast his completion, Rawley managed to avoid a superkick from Tyler Breeze, which instead connected with Fandango and eliminated him from the contest. Moments later Tyler Breeze followed suit, which meant Rawley earned a spot in the Rumble Match.

Although there is virtually no chance of Mojo Rawley winning the Royal Rumble Match, he definitely has earned a spot in the match. Ever since his partner Zach Ryder was put on the shelf with a knee injury, Rawley has displayed an aggressive in-ring style and has done well with the time he’s been given. If presented with an ample opportunity, Rawley could find himself as a solid lower-card talent until Ryder makes his return to the squared circle.

AJ Styles Calls Out John Cena

Footage is shown from earlier on in the day, which shows Natalya assaulting Nikki Bella while she conducted an interview near the production trucks. This was likely shown because they either didn’t have enough time to fit an extra segment for the feud or to set up something later in the night.

AJ Styles makes his appearance, and he begins his promo by showcasing the Royal Rumble promotional poster. He complains that John Cena was placed in a more visible and larger view than him, which leads to him calling out his challenger for the WWE Championship. Cena then makes his entrance sporting yet another new t-shirt and towel. Once he enters the ring, Styles plays a clip from Cena’s appearance on NBCU where he made fun of the champion. Claiming that no one missed Cena during his absence, he goes on to remind everyone just how much he’s fought for everything he has. He wonders aloud what it will take to earn some respect, which doesn’t sit well with Cena.

Verbally taking it to the champ, Cena congratulates Styles on his six months of domination, but is quick to point out that he did that for over a decade. To Cena, Styles is simply holding that championship because he allows it. Promising to emerge supreme at the Royal Rumble, Cena exits the ring while an angry Styles only watches him walk away.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto

Result: Dolph Ziggler wins via pinfall

Rating: 1.5 out of 5 stars

Right before the match began, WWE replayed Dolph Ziggler superkicking Jerry “The King” Lawler last week. The replay ended up being longer than the actual match itself, because before the action could even get in gear, Ziggler leveled Kalisto and earned a quick pinfall victory. A victorious Ziggler didn’t want to stop there, though, and a few moments later he was wielding a steel chair. Thankfully he was never able to use it on his fallen foe, as Apollo Crews decided to come and make the save. Driving Ziggler up the ramp, Crews stood in a protective fashion over Kalisto to send us to commercial break.

After impressing fans with his work throughout 2016, it’s rather sad to see how far Kalisto has fallen in the eyes of management. It was around this time last year that Kalisto was battling for the United States Championship, but now we’re seeing him job in less than a minute. The best thing to do for Kalisto right now is to get him off SmackDown Live. He’s a great asset to the Blue Brand, however I believe he’d find much more success and purpose fighting in RAW’s cruiserweight division. That platform would give him a chance to excel, and in turn, reverse some of this subpar momentum he’s been receiving.

Naomi vs. Natalya

Result: N/A

Rating: N/A (Segment receives 3.5 out of 5 stars)

Making her return to SmackDown Live is Naomi, who in my opinion hasn’t been used nearly enough since the Brand Split began. Awaiting her challenge in the form of Natalya, she quickly finds out that Natalya won’t be wrestling here tonight. Backstage Natalya was in the middle of an altercation with Nikki Bella, with the pair needing to be broken up by security.

Instead of taking the easy win, Naomi decided to issue an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. Alexa Bliss made her entrance and it seemed as though she was willing to accept, but instead she chose to insult Naomi. The two went back and forth for a few moments and Bliss teased entering the ring, however she ultimately decided that Naomi wasn’t worth her time. The champion slowly made her way back up the ramp as a disappointed Naomi looked on to close out the segment.

With Becky Lynch likely to focus her attention on Mickie James, Alexa Bliss finds herself without a challenger for her title. Her interaction with Naomi her tonight will help to set the wheels in motion for a match between the two down the road. While Naomi would benefit immensely from a title win at this stage in her career, bet on Bliss holding the championship until WrestleMania at least. Still, expect both of these women to shine when they get their chance to compete against one another.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose (c) vs The Miz

Result: Dean Ambrose wins via pinfall to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Rating: 4.25 out of 5 stars

Preparing to walk out to the ring, Dean Ambrose is interviewed about how he felt about being in a lumberjack match tonight. He responded by stating all he wants to do is destroy The Miz, and it’ll take a lot more than lumberjacks to keep that from doing just that. Then highlights from the night Ambrose won the championship were shown on the screen. Right as we head to break the lumberjacks make their entrance, and they are consisted of men such as Baron Corbin, Kalisto, and Apollo Crews.

When we return from break it’s announced that at the Royal Rumble, a six person tag team match will take place. Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Nikki Bella will face Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya.

Throughout the main event, both Ambrose and The Miz did a great job of using the lumberjacks to their advantage. Teasing fans at the beginning of the contest by having one another thrown to the outside of the ring, things quickly managed to deteriorate. At one point in time interference by Maryse seemed to have bought Miz his seventh IC Championship, but Ambrose proved his resiliency and kicked out. Ambrose would go back on the offensive and nearly had the match won as well, which led to Baron Corbin rushing into the ring to break the pin. This led to all the lumberjacks at ringside getting into a brawl inside the ring, which led to both Ambrose and Miz vying for control. The two reversed each others big moves for a few moments,, however it would be Ambrose who won the battle, hitting Dirty Deeds for the three count.

Once again, the men and women of SmackDown Live managed to impress heading into the Royal Rumble event. This year’s Rumble match is one of the most unpredictable in quite some time, and a big part of that is due to the hard work the Blue Brand has put into making their talent later. Let’s hope that Sunday’s event allows a member of the SmackDown Live roster to fulfill their dream of main-eventing WrestleMania.

This article originally appeared on