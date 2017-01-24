WWE Smackdown Live, Jan. 24 live stream: Watch online

A look at how to watch Tuesday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

On Tuesday night, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown will take place from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. This is the Blue Brand’s final show before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which will take place on Sunday night.

SmackDown is coming off an interesting episode from last week. This saw Alexa Bliss successfully retain the Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch inside a Steel Cage. In a surprising twist, however, Mickie James would be revealed as La Luchadora, having been the one interfering in Lynch’s matches for the past handful of weeks. This led to her and Bliss standing tall with a battered and bruised Lynch below them to close the show.

The Irish Lass Kicker will likely be out for revenge, looking to get her hands on James. Will they have a match?

AJ Styles vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship will definitely get some air time too before this match takes place at the Royal Rumble. It’s been a quest for Cena to get his 16th World title, which could culminate on Sunday evening. Could anything here give us an indication of who will walk out as the winner?

The Royal Rumble match will also be hyped up too. It has received more significance on Raw than SmackDown, as pretty much every big name from Monday nights will be part of the battle. This includes Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, the Undertaker (who’s suddenly a Red Brand guy), Chris Jericho, and Braun Strowman, among others. SmackDown has Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Dean Ambrose, the Miz and potentially one of Cena or Styles. Will anyone else join this group?

The details on how to watch SmackDown Live can be seen below.

Date: Tuesday, January 14

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Toledo, OH

Venue: Huntington Center

TV Info: USA Network

Live Stream: USA Live TV

What will happen on SmackDown as we near the Royal Rumble match? Will there be a match or segment that stands out among the bunch?

