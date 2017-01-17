WWE Smackdown Live, Jan. 17 live stream: Watch online

A look at how to watch Tuesday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

The road to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will go through Memphis, TN on Tuesday night with an episode of WWE SmackDown Live. This will be at the FedExForum and feature some of the top stars of the brand getting ready for this event.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is set to return with his “King’s Court” segment on SmackDown. It’s unknown who will be his guest or what the intentions of this are, but it should be entertaining to see Lawler back in a role that isn’t on commentary. Could this be a way of pushing forward a Royal Rumble match?

The top bout on the SmackDown card will be Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Championship. Instead of the typical singles matches, these two will battle inside a steel cage. This is due to the recent interference of the masked woman, La Luchadora. Her identity has yet to be revealed, so it’s possible this is where we find out who has been hiding her face from Bliss, Lynch, and the WWE fans.

Tensions have also brewed between Randy Orton and Luke Harper over the past few weeks. This resulted in Harper accidentally striking Bray Wyatt, his long-time ally, last Tuesday. The Eater of Worlds would walk away from the ring without response. Could the trio find a way to reconcile? Or might we get the latest bit of anger from Orton or Harper?

Superstars may also declare their intentions of joining the Royal Rumble match. Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and the Miz are among the SmackDown Superstars set for this opportunity to get a title match at WrestleMania 33. Who will enter the field and accompany them on Tuesday night?

The details on how to watch SmackDown Live can be seen below.

Date: Tuesday, January 17

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Memphis, TN

Venue: FedExForum

TV Info: USA Network

Live Stream: USA Live TV

What will happen on SmackDown Live as we get closer to this month’s PPV?

