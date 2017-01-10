WWE SmackDown Live, Jan. 10 live stream: Watch online

WWE SmackDown will be live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

With just a few weeks remaining until the Royal Rumble, the action is ramping up on WWE SmackDown. We know that Baron Corbin is going to be in the Rumble match, but he’ll have to get there first. His road to the 30-man match will take him and WWE SmackDown to the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, LA on Jan. 10 where he’ll face John Cena.

This match will be Cena’s first in-ring action since taking a hiatus and challenging AJ Styles for the WWE World Championship. There may be a bit of rust, but one of the all-time greats should deliver again.

However, that’s not all that WWE SmackDown will have in store as American Alpha defends their tag team titles on Tuesday night in the bayou. They’ll face the New Wyatts—Bray and Randy Orton—to try and retain the belts. With that in addition to Nikki Bella vs. Natalya and surely plenty of drama around Dean Ambrose and more, this should be a great show on Tuesday.

As always, WWE SmackDown Live airs on USA Network on Tuesday nights, which means that you can also stream the action online at USA Live TV or through the app. Simply access the app or site and lo gin using a cable or satellite subscription to access the stream.

Details for Tuesday’s show are below:

Date: Tuesday, January 10

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Arena: Raising Cane’s River Center

TV Info: USA Network

Live Stream: USA Live TV

This show could be quite phenomenal in a way considering that there is a tag titles match and that Cena is in action. WWE SmackDown has far exceeded RAW for several weeks now in terms of entertainment. We’ll see if it happens once again from Baton Rouge.

