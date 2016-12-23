WWE SmackDown, Dec. 27: Predicting the 3 Title Matches

How do we think the title matches on the December 27 episode of WWE SmackDown will result?

The final episode of WWE SmackDown for 2016 will be stacked. John Cena is set to make his return after missing over two-and-a-half months with outside media commitments. It’s unknown what he’s doing as of December 23, but WWE could always reveal this as the show gets closers.

Along with Cena, there will be three title matches, which will be the focal points on the show. Every title for the Blue Brand except for the Intercontinental Championship has been advertised in a defense, all of which were recently announced.

The main event of this episode of SmackDown will see AJ Styles defend the WWE Championship against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Alexa Bliss will make her first SmackDown Women’s Championship defense against Becky Lynch. To top it off, the Wyatt Family will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against three other teams: Heath Slater and Rhyno, American Alpha, and the Usos.

All of these matches should make for an intriguing episode of SmackDown as we close out the year of WWE content. How could all of these matches go down, though? Will we see any title changes?

We broke down each match to determine what may happen on Tuesday night.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

Wyatt Family (c) vs. American Alpha vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Usos

At first, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton were expected to defend against the Hype Bros. Then Zack Ryder got injured, ending the team’s chances of going for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. So, WWE decided to create a Four Corner Elimination match with Usos, American Alpha, and Heath Slater and Rhyno all involved. None had to win a match to get to the “Wild Card Finals,” as WWE is calling next Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown.

Given how quickly this match got thrown together, it would be a major upset to see Orton and Wyatt drop the tag titles so quickly. Given their build to winning the belts, they will probably hold them for a while or until a team (likely American Alpha) gets built up enough to become serious contenders.

By the end of this match, it’s possible Chad Gable and Jason Jordan emerge as strong possibilities to be next in line for the belts. This is unless Slater and Rhyno are back on the same page. They had teased a breakup, but with Ryder’s injury, this duo is needed for the tag division more than ever as just one of two babyface teams.

We’ll give Orton and Wyatt (or if Luke Harper wrestles) the easy win here as they’ll head into 2017 as tag champions.

Prediction: The Wyatt Family retains the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Becky Lynch

On Tuesday night, Alexa Bliss will get her first-ever title defense on any WWE show. She will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch in a rematch from the TLC pay-per-view. This is Lynch’s obligatory rematch for the belt.

Bliss will only be three weeks into her title reign by the time this match comes up. Especially for a heel (except if you’re Charlotte), this seems too soon for a title change. Lynch has done phenomenal work by chasing the belt and even satisfied with her title run. But, Bliss’ character work and developing in-ring prowess has earned her a lengthy stay with the championship, at least until the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

With that being said, their match on Tuesday probably won’t end clean. This keeps the feud going into January with a potential match at the show on the 29th. That could come from Bliss causing a disqualification with the Irish Lass Kicker gaining momentum or maybe the match never starting. A pre-match brawl similar to Roman Reigns vs. Rusev at SummerSlam would have to ensure for this to happen. It wouldn’t be satisfying for the fans who want to see a title match, but to extend the feud without using a disqualification, this would be worth it.

Prediction: Alexa Bliss retains the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler

For the first time in AJ Styles’ WWE Championship reign, he will not defend against one of Dean Ambrose, James Ellsworth, or John Cena. He’ll get fresh faces with Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler going for the belt on SmackDown after a double count-out finish. Plus, Styles bashed both Superstars with a chair, prompting General Manager Daniel Bryan to enter the arena and make the next week’s main event.

Ziggler has been in the title picture for either the World or Intercontinental Championships throughout the brand split, so this match isn’t anything new for him. However, with the exception of the Career vs. Title match at No Mercy, he has lost every time. Big opportunities, minimal return for the Showoff in the name of the game.

Corbin is going for the WWE Championship for the first time in his brief WWE main roster career. He has been one of the main beneficiaries of the brand split, as he has seen a steady rise to the main event scene of SmackDown. It’s a bit soon for a title win for the Lone Wolf, though, something that could come in time.

AJ Styles is the big name WWE would want having a championship match at the Royal Rumble PPV. He’s also just three-and-a-half months into his reign, one that didn’t disappoint with his previous title matches (see the TLC main event). Barring an upset, he’ll walk out with the WWE Championship again with the others just not having a good enough case to win on SmackDown.

Prediction: AJ Styles retains the WWE Championship.

How do you think these matches will go down on SmackDown?

