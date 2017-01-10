WWE SmackDown: Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch Steel Cage Match Set

Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch will go to battle in a Steel Cage match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch have feuded for the SmackDown Women’s Championship for over four months. After multiple matches, Bliss won the title from Lynch in a Tables match at WWE TLC. Things have continued for the past month, leading toward Tuesday night’s latest announcement.

In a backstage segment with Lynch and SmackDown General Manager Danel Bryan, the two would analyze the tape from last week’s match with La Luchadora. This saw two people under the mask, one of them being Bliss. The champion then approached them and mocked Lynch. Bryan then bothered the Five Feet of Fierce by putting her in a title defense against the Irish Lass Kicker. The added stipulation would be that they will battle in a Steel Cage.

The match will take place on the January 17 episode of SmackDown from Memphis, TN.

This may be when we learn who is under the La Luchadora mask. Fan speculation has somewhat been on Deonna Purrazzo, a talent used on NXT and SmackDown in enhancement roles. Tamina and Mickie James have also been guessed as the mysterious masked woman.

The Steel Cage match may be a sign that Lynch vs. Bliss is about to come to an end. We could then see whoever is under the La Luchadora mask feud with the first SmackDown Women’s Champion and send a babyface challenger to Bliss. Could that be someone like Nikki Bella?

It seems likely that this will all be seen in the main event of SmackDown next Tuesday. This provides not only a title defense, but the potential reveal of whoever has been under the mask. Who could it be and will this person cost someone the Women’s Championship?

