WWE SmackDown: 3 Potential Feuds for Alexa Bliss

With the conclusion of her feud with Becky Lynch, we now look at three potential new opponents for Alexa Bliss going forward on Smackdown Live.

For the last few months, the main female feud on Smackdown Live has been between Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch. The two battled one another for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in some very exciting back and forth matches.

At TLC in December, Bliss defeated Becky in a Tables match that awarded her the title. The two would continue to feud for the championship with the conclusion of their feud set to take place in a Steel Cage match. This was set up to prevent Bliss from retaining the belt due to a DQ or count out and to prevent the mysterious La Luchadora the chance to interfere on Alexa’s behalf.

The Steel Cage match was exciting and it seemed to look like The Irish Lass Kicker was on the verge of winning back her championship. However, La Luchadora interefed in the match and helped Bliss nail her spike DDT and pin Lynch to retain.

Lynch would scuffle with La Luchadora until she was able to pull her mask off, revealing her to be a returning Mickie James. It seems going forward that Lynch will set her sights on getting revenge on Mickie for the time being.

This now leaves the Harley Quinn of the Blue Brand, without a feud for the time being. With this in mind, we look at three possible opponents who could enter the Championship picture.

3. Carmella

With her feud with Nikki Bella finally over, Carmella has been without a proper feud for the last few weeks. The Princess of Staten Island, has recently began a partnership with fan favorite James Ellsworth.

Along with the Chinless Wonder in her corner, Carmella has been defeating jobbers on Smackdown Live. Despite still coming off as a heel, WWE might look to change Carmella back into a face as the Blue Brand is lacking face’s as Nikki Bella, and Becky Lynch are the only two females we have seen recently on Smackdown who are face’s.

Carmella has improved on her in ring work and she is by far one of the stronger women on the microphone on Smackdown, partially due to her former alliance with Enzo and Cass down in NXT. Bliss and Carmella also have history from their days down in NXT.

The two were constantly competing against one another down there whether it was in the ring or as managers when Carmella managed Enzo and Cass and Bliss managed Blake and Murphy. The two are both smaller competitors with a ton of speed and toughness.

With their abilities to speak on the microphone, and their improvements in the ring, these two could give Smackdown Live a very entertaining feud to watch.

2. Naomi

When Naomi made her debut on Smackdown Live we saw her reinvent her character with her new Glow and the Dark theme. Her new entrance and look quickly got over with the fans and it seemed like Naomi would be at the forefront of the Women’s division.

However, after Team Smackdown Live lost at the Survivor Series, Naomi has been almost completely absent from Smackdown Live. A great way for Naomi to get back into the picture would be to feud with Alexa Bliss.

Naomi was the one who eliminated Alexa in the Fatal 5 Way match back at Backlash in September and Naomi could use this as a way to insert herself into the title picture. With both her speed and strength Naomi would be an interesting match up for Bliss.

While her microphone work has never been anything special Naomi can clearly hold her own in the ring. This is with her speed and power, which the two could either have a speed fest with quick counts and high spots or, the two could use Naomi and her strength to power around Bliss.

With her strength on the microphone Alexa Bliss could help Naomi begin to develop confidence on the microphone. This doesn’t have to be a long feud either, if the two can’t seem to click with one another they could end this after one big match, and then set up Bliss for her feud heading into WrestleMania.

1. Tamina

Due to an injury Tamina was left draftless back in July, making her a free agent still able to sign with either brand. With her family members on Smackdown Live (Naomi & The Usos) it seems likely that she will go to Smackdown Live.

With Alexa Bliss now without an opponent now would be the perfect time for Tamina to make her return to WWE. Her size and power could set up the perfect David and Goliath scenario for Bliss.

Tamina could use her brute strength and power to really dominate Bliss in a match, causing the Champion to have to use her speed or her cunning instincts to retain her championship. Just like Naomi, Tamina has never been known for her microphone work but her power and dominance in the ring could be all she needs to help in a feud with Alexa.

WWE could also use this feud as a way for Tamina to achieve her ultimate goal in one of the darkest times in her life. Earlier this week her Hall of Fame father, Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka passed away.

Tamina could use this event to fuel her to finally winning a championship in WWE. Despite coming close a number of times, Tamina has never won a championship in WWE. Could this tragic event finally propel her to winning the gold?

Alexa Bliss could use this tragic event in her microphone work, making this feud very personal and making it must watch. This could be a feud that goes into WrestleMania, with WWE giving Tamina a real feel good moment.

