WWE: Samoa Joe Needs to Go to SmackDown Live

With the recent loss to Shinsuke Nakamura and dropping the NXT Championship, now is the time for Samoa Joe to join the main roster on the Smackdown Live Brand.

Back in July, WWE had their Brand Extension draft. The draft split the roster with half going to RAW and the other half going to Smackdown Live. In addition to the stars on the main roster, the draft also had 6 NXT talents be called up and drafted as well.

This has shown to be extremely successful as the stars drafted from the NXT roster have found early success on the main roster. To name just a few Alexa Bliss has won the Smackdown’s Women’s Championship and American Alpha won the Smackdown Tag Championship.

On the RAW side, Finn Balor won the Universal Champion, becoming the first ever champion at Summerslam defeating Seth Rollins who was RAW’s number one draft choice. However, since the draft, no one from NXT has come up.

NXT has produced some of the most exciting new talents on the main roster and have helped established the New Era. With some recent title changes, it now looks like it is time for some top NXT talent to come up to the main roster. The top name on the list is Samoa Joe.

After dominating the indy’s and TNA, The Samoan Suplex Machine made his debut in NXT in May, 2015. Joe quickly made and impact as he battled top stars like Kevin Owens and Finn Balor. After multiple battles with Balor, he claimed the NXT Championship.

Joe would have a successful and dominant reign until dropping the championship to Shinsuke Nakamura. However, Samoa Joe would win the title back at NXT Takeover Toronto giving Joe the honor of becoming the first multi-time NXT Champion.

Joe would hold the NXT Championship for about a month before he would lose the championship back to Nakamura in Japan. With his feud with Nakamura pretty much over it now seems like it’s time for The Samoan to make his debut on the main roster.

With the 2017 Royal Rumble right around the corner, Joe could debut on the main roster as a surprise entrant into the match. Every year there are always a few surprise entrants and returns in the Rumble and Joe could be one of them.

After the match though The Samoan needs to make his home going forward on Tuesday Nights on Smackdown Live. With the Blue Brand lacking star power compared to RAW which is loaded at the moment in talent, Joe would give a big boost to the Smackdown roster.

The endless possibilities of feuds that Joe could have made his move on to Tuesday Nights very much in need. Just like AJ Styles, The Samoan could enter a highly entertaining feud with John Cena. Cena and Joe have yet to face each other and their feud would be must watch as the two could really put on some five-star matches.

Being on Smackdown would also allow Joe to reenter a feud with one of his all-time classic rivals, AJ Styles. Styles and Joe put on some of the greatest matches in TNA history when they were battling each other.

With fans in WWE not being familiar, with TNA and their past feud it could be a brand new viewing experience for WWE fans and with their ability to put on classics the two could really help give Smackdown a fantastic feud.

Samoa Joe could give Smackdown Live a top heel that could really help develop and work with the brand’s top faces. It makes sense for Joe to go to Smackdown Live as he has a friendship with GM Daniel Bryan.

Bryan and Joe spent time with one another on the indies and their long friendship could play into the story as to why Joe picked Smackdown over RAW. With his great work ethic and his strong mic work, Joe would be a fantastic addition to Smackdown.

With The Royal Rumble the perfect time to introduce new talents to the roster the arrival of the Samoan Suplex Machine should be on the horizon. With Smackdown Live needing a talent of his caliber to help strengthen the main event picture Samoa Joe needs to be a member of Smackdown Live.

