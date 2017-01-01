WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 34 Location Revealed

WrestleMania 34 will reportedly be at a very familiar place, one that recently hosted the Show of Shows.

Now that we’re in 2017, WWE’s WrestleMania 33 will be mentioned more, especially going into the Royal Rumble at the end of the month. This will set up the show to take place on April 2.

When it comes to the Show of Shows, WWE always looks toward the future, mostly with the location of the event. This usually gets revealed about one year, maybe more, in advance of the planned date.

Well, the location for WrestleMania 34 may be known a bit sooner than expected given that it’s 15 months away. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, New Orleans, LA will be the host of the 2018 WrestleMania event with an announcement coming soon. The venue isn’t noted in this report, but returning to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome would probably make the most sense for the amount of people WWE would want to pack in.

WWE last held WrestleMania in New Orleans in 2014, which saw a few memorable moments that fans still talk about. This includes Daniel Bryan winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the Undertaker’s streak being ended by Brock Lesnar. This would also be the Shield’s last WrestleMania match together, the first Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, one of the only times you’ll see The Rock, Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan in the same ring, at the same time.

WrestleMania being back in New Orleans should provide another treat for the fans, if this report comes to fruition. The Big Easy proved to be a successful host city for the festivities three years ago and with four days of shows likely set with the new system, it should make for an even grander spectacle.

Are you looking forward to WrestleMania 34 in about 15 months? Is New Orleans still a suitable location?

This article originally appeared on