WWE Rumors: Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne at Royal Rumble Weekend Events?

Several men from the WWE UK Championship tournament have been pulled from Indy shows this weekend by WWE, what could this all mean?

A couple of weeks ago WWE presented the UK Championship Tournament. Coming out of the two-day tournament, two men came across as the big stars of the show, Pete Dunne, and eventual tournament winner Tyler Bate. It seems there may be a massive spoiler ahead of the Royal Rumble weekend of shows.

Earlier Monday, speculation began to float around social media that Bate, Dunne and fellow competitor Trent Seven had been pulled from indy shows in the UK. Fans were abuzz with the potential news, but until it was officially announced by one of the promotions who would be losing their services, it was hard to believe it may be true.

Bate, Seven and Dunne are off the #wXwLondon event. Official press releases in German & English attached! pic.twitter.com/vRgUy24et8 — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) January 23, 2017

Then the German based WXW, who were set to have all three men appear for them on a card in London in conjunction with PROGRESS Wrestling, sent out an official statement on the situation. The most important line on the statement has to be “due to WWE commitments”.

At first thought, you have to wonder if they will be surprise entrants in Sunday night’s Royal Rumble match. Having Tyler Bate, your first ever WWE UK Champion, as a surprise Rumble participant would give the title a little bit of a showcase on a main roster WWE show. Also throwing Dunne into the match, after he was the finalist who lost to Bate in the tournament, would be a great way to keep that feud going for a potential, regular, WWE UK show on the WWE Network.

But what if WWE has another plan. What if the idea of them being part of the Royal Rumble is too obvious, what if they show up the night before at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, and we get a big match with that UK Championship title on the line?

The current match card for TakeOver is far from inspiring, and could possibly do with another massive match on the card. So far we have Shinsuke Nakamura defending his NXT title against Bobby Roode, #DIY (Gargano and Ciampa) vs The Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Titles, Asuka defends her Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. The other two singles matches see Tye Dillinger vs Eric Young and Roderick Strong vs Andrade Almas. Whilst it’s not a bad a bad card, it could do with something special added to the mix.

All WWE needs to do is address the news of Bate and Dunne being pulled from the UK dates, and that they will be in attendance at TakeOver: San Antonio. Then on Saturday morning, we have a video of the two men inside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, with Dunne again attacking Bate. As he beats down Bate, Dunne is screaming that he wants his title rematch.

Later we see Triple H talking to Bate backstage, with Bate telling Triple H that he wants to put Dunne in his place. Triple H tells Bate that he can arrange that match, but it has to be at TakeOver tonight. Bate agrees, then we see Dunne jump Bate from behind again.

That night we have the UK Championship rematch take place at TakeOver, with Bate getting beaten down by Dunne who is about to defeat the champion. That brings out Trent Seven to make the save for his Bate (they are a much-loved tag team in the UK, Google Moustache Mountain folks).

Seven gets in Dunne’s face, and shoves him straight into a big punch from Bate, who pins Dunne and retains his title. Following the match, Triple H makes his way to the ring. He takes to the microphone and makes the announcement that if you loved that match, you’ll love the fact that in a few weeks time the WWE UK show will debut on the WWE Network.

What do you think will happen with Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne and Trent Seven? Let us know in the comments section below.

This article originally appeared on