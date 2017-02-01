WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins Reinjured Knee on Raw

Seth Rollins may have reinjured his right knee after being attacked by Samoa Joe on WWE RAW.

WWE is reporting that Seth Rollins has reinjured the same knee that kept him out of WrestleMania 32. The extent of this injury is currently unknown. This came during the closing segment of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, which saw Rollins get surprise attacked by the debuting Samoa Joe. This had been done as an angle for the developing feud with Triple H.

Both Dave Meltzer and Pro Wrestling Sheet are reporting that this injury is not kayfabe and Rollins’ role in WrestleMania 33 may be in jeopardy. Injuries are an unexpected and unfortunate part of professional wrestling. What makes these even more devastating is when they happen to a main event star like Seth Rollins, especially when he returned less than a year ago from a similar setback.

Rollins returned in May 2016 after sitting out several months with an ACL injury and we sincerely hope this new injury is not as serious. If so, it would almost certainly mean his storyline against Triple H will be scrapped until he can wrestle at 100 percent. The Rollins vs. Triple H match was one that many fans were excited about for this WrestleMania, but we don’t want Seth to risk further injury to make it happen.

If the match is off, then there isn’t an opponent that sticks out too much for the Game in two months. His storyline has been with Rollins since August 2016, with no one else showing tension with the King of Kings. That could always change since there’s eight weeks and plenty of opportunities to build something, but it would have to come out of nowhere and be pieced together at the last minute.

We should know more later this week.

