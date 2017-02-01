WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins re-injures knee on RAW after Samoa Joe attack

Seth Rollins may have suffered another knee injury on WWE RAW Monday night after the attack by Samoa Joe

This past Monday on RAW had one of the more memorable endings that we have seen in quite some time, with Samoa Joe finally making his main roster debut and taking out Seth Rollins. While it was a great moment, though, it may have come with a serious price.

While it didn’t look as if anything was wrong at the time, it now appears that Seth Rollins may have re-injured the knee that kept him out of action for the better part of 2016.

WWE is reporting themselves that Rollins injured the knee again during the attack by Samoa Joe, and they even showed him leaving the arena on crutches afterwards.



Now whether this is all a work or not remains to be seen, but WWE these days doesn’t go this far to report on an injury if it’s not actually anything all too serious.

Assuming this is reality, then it would be a crushing blow for one of WWE’s top performers, to say the least. Rollins, while WWE World Heavyweight Champion, severely injured the knee in November 2015, causing him to relinquish the title. He would then go on to miss two of the biggest events of the 2016 year in Royal Rumble and WrestleMania in Dallas.

We’re going to have to wait for more updates as they come from WWE, but for now it looks as if maybe another WrestleMania appearance may be in jeopardy for The Architect. We will keep you in the know with those updates as they come along.

