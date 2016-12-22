WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks to Have a ‘Big Match’ at WrestleMania 33

Sasha Banks is apparently going to have a “big match” at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Sasha Banks has gone through three Raw Women’s Championship reigns in 2016, none of which have lasted more than 27 days. She lost the title back to Charlotte every time on pay-per-view too (SummerSlam, Hell in a Cell, Roadblock). Based on what happened on Monday’s episode of Raw, Banks will head into a feud with Nia Jax as WWE closes out 2016.

Given that the Boss is moving away from the championship picture, one could assume that she would be on the outside looking in for a while. However, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, that may not be the case. He noted on Twitter that Banks is set to have a “big match” at WrestleMania 33. The show takes place on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Banks is scheduled for a big match on that show https://t.co/Jv46avPyyI — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 21, 2016

He also noted how Bayley vs. Charlotte is the upcoming feud, but things “will change” with WrestleMania months away.

Charlotte vs. Bayley is the next program. WrestleMania is months away and things will change. https://t.co/uZgJH8J7zw — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 21, 2016

Having a “big match” sounds like it would be for a title. Banks is a big enough name in the women’s division to throw into a match for the belt, and if what we saw at WrestleMania 32 was any indication, she can handle herself on the biggest stage. The same goes for Becky Lynch and Charlotte with their triple threat match for the then-new WWE Women’s Championship.

In the meantime, it seems that Banks vs. Jax will be the secondary feud in the women’s division as we enter Royal Rumble season. If their program extends for another five weeks, then we could see them have an undercard match on January 29 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

2017 should be an interesting year for Sasha Banks and the WWE women’s division as it continues to transform from what it used to be before the summer of 2015. What else could be in store for the female Superstars of WWE?

