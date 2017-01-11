WWE Rumors: Samoa Joe Potentially Set for Top WrestleMania 33 Match

Samoa Joe may be in line to be booked in one of the top matches at WrestleMania 33.

Samoa Joe recently finished his NXT Championship feud with Shinsuke Nakamura by losing a Steel Cage match at an NXT live event in Australia. He then had a subdued presence at the first NXT taping of 2017, appearing in what may have been a dark match to close the session at Full Sail University.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this may be with good reason. Joe being called up to the WWE main roster is in discussion with the potential of having one of the top matches at WrestleMania 33. He would get a “monster push” with a possible call up.

This will lead to speculation on who WWE could be planning for Joe at WrestleMania 33. If he is going to get this “monster push,” could his opponent be a big-name babyface? That may include someone like Roman Reigns on Raw or a John Cena on SmackDown, especially if the rumored nixed match for the latter is true. Maybe WWE even goes in another direction by pairing Joe and fellow monster Braun Strowman. That would mean changing the Samoan Submission Machine from a heel to babyface, but NXT stars have typically received a clean slate on the main roster, so it could be worth the try.

Joe has spent the past 20 months in NXT after debuting in May 2015 at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable. He intervened in the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match, then eventually proceeded into the title hunt for nearly one year. This saw the former ROH star have two championship reigns and headlined every TakeOver event from December 2015 to November 2016.

It is only a rumor, for now, but this could be the first sign of Samoa Joe making his WWE main roster debut sooner than later. Are you looking forward to this?

This article originally appeared on