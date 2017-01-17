WWE Rumors: Michael Cole Could Transition from Broadcast Booth Soon

Michael Cole could be leaving the broadcast booth sooner than later in WWE.

Michael Cole has been a WWE personality since his time as a backstage interviewer in the late 1990’s. He eventually moved into a full-time play-by-play role for SmackDown in its early years, and for Raw throughout this past decade. Cole has worked with the likes of Taz, Jerry Lawler, JBL, Byron Saxton, Tom Phillips, and Corey Graves during this time.

According to PW Insider Elite, Cole could actually be stepping away from the broadcast booth sooner than later. He’s becoming interested in taking a backstage role, which would see him groom the developing on-air talents. There is also nothing set on when the transition would take place.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, if true. Cole is only 48-years-old and would seemingly have plenty of time as a full-time commentator for WWE. However, he has worked in an on-air role for over 20 years and could look to scale back his duties. This not only includes play-by-play, but the traveling that’s involved since he goes around with Raw every Monday. There was even a time when he worked both the Flagship Show and SmackDown on back-to-back nights.

Finding a replacement for Cole could come from within. Tom Phillips, who recently joined SmackDown’s four-man booth, may be an option. SD Live’s Mauro Ranallo could also move brands if WWE feels a change is necessary.

An out-of-the-box option would be Byron Saxton. He received commentary duties for two weeks in 2015, but had some trouble as the lead man. WWE haven’t given him an opportunity since.

If Michael Cole’s time in the broadcast booth is winding down, he would potentially leave open a top spot that has been held by few people over the decades in WWE. Who could replace him?

