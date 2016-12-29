WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle returning in 2017?

Kurt Angle is apparently giving some indications that he will be heading back to WWE some time within the next year

We’ve learned never to say never in the world of WWE, and that was evidenced by the successful return of Goldberg this past year, a man who we never thought we would see in the company again. Another man who we thought may be gone for good is former WWE Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle.

However, if you’re to believe him, he may be the latest example of the never-say-never theory in WWE.

According to a report from The Wrestling Observer, Angle has been telling independent promoters that he’s been working with that he cannot take any more bookings. He can’t take any more bookings because he’ll be heading back to WWE in April of 2017.

Now, you can take this however you want. In the past Angle has been quick to say that he’s mending fences with Vince McMahon and Co., only for nothing to really ever come from it. But again, when it comes to WWE, you never know who you’ll see pop back up again.

Should Angle be telling the truth here and he is indeed making a return to the company, then we can all figure out by now that the April timeline does in fact have him back by the time WrestleMania 33 takes place in Orlando. Could he be a headliner for the 2017 Hall of Fame class? Will he have some role at WrestleMania? Could they maybe just even save him as a surprise for either the RAW or SmackDown show following the biggest event of the year?

We don’t know the answers to those questions yet, and we probably won’t for a bit here. But if you want to take Angle’s word for it, then he’ll be back in WWE before we know it.

