With WWE Royal Rumble 2017 upon us, we look at all of the records in the history of the Rumble match

There’s no singular experience quite like the WWE Royal Rumble. Sure, there are plenty of battle royal matches and have been numerous beyond the Rumble in history. However, the stakes of the WWE Royal Rumble match and the profile of the Rumble make it stand out in a major way. That’s why these matches always hold a big place in history.

Sunday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, fans will be treated to the 30th WWE Royal Rumble match in the history of the event. It should be an absolute burner as the surprises promise to be numerous and, as always, the stakes are incredibly high. Even better to help build anticipation is the fact that seemingly no one feels comfortable saying for certain what all is going to transpire during the match.

Of course, throughout the WWE Royal Rumble match, we’re going to hear plenty about historical performances. What’s more, that means we’ll surely hear a great deal about the records of the past and who has made the biggest impact over the years.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the WWE Royal Rumble records heading into the 30th edition:

Longest Time Spent in Rumble Match: Rey Mysterio – 1:02:12 (2006)

Rey Mysterio – 1:02:12 (2006) Shortest Time in the Rumble Match: Santino – 1 second (2009)

Santino – 1 second (2009) Most Eliminations in a Rumble Match: Roman Reigns – 12 (2014)

Roman Reigns – 12 (2014) Most Royal Rumble Wins: Stone Cold Steve Austin – 3 (1997, 1998, 2001)

Stone Cold Steve Austin – 3 (1997, 1998, 2001) Most Cumulative Eliminations: Kane – 44

Kane – 44 Most Cumulative Time Spent in Rumble Matches: Triple H – 3:59:37

Who knows if we’ll see any of the single Rumble records broken on Sunday in San Antonio. After all, we did see Roman Reigns break a record just three years ago. Then again—maybe WWE learned their lesson from that one and these records will stay intact through Sunday.

This article originally appeared on