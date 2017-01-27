WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Who Should Eliminate the Undertaker?

Let’s take a look at who could benefit the most from eliminating The Undertaker from the Royal Rumble match.

With the Royal Rumble just around the corner, and this year sees The Undertaker returning to the event, let’s take a look at who should eliminate him from the Royal Rumble. This is considering the Deadman doesn’t win the match, and there is a strong possibility that he will. Who benefits the most from what would be an epic elimination?

There are definitely some contenders in this years Rumble who could rise up and be the one to eliminate The Undertaker. There are even some unknowns at this time, perhaps a debut or a return could be the one to get the job done. So many possibilities for the Rumble match, we need it to be unpredictable and exciting and blow previous years matches out of the water.

First up I do think the most likely name to eliminate the Deadman is Braun Strauman, the big man has had some creative booking recently and he is a monster. He was shown when The Undertaker returned to Raw looking on backstage, a nice little tease at a confrontation that could happen. With Braun it would make sense for him to get the big elimination, what a great way to sell just what a giant monster he is in the ring.

It would be a great elevation for him, eliminating The Undertaker in the Royal Rumble, even if he doesn’t win the match it’s still a big thing. This would be a pretty huge deal, not as huge as breaking the streak but it is a big deal. Braun really is the one to do it, he’s an up and comer and has been on a great run lately and looks like a beast. It doesn’t need to lead to a Wrestlemania match but it could make for some interesting moments on future Raws. It would be the perfect stepping stone for someone who has a bright future, instead of giving the moment to someone who doesn’t need it.

Another possibility for the elimination of The Undertaker, and this is a huge what if because he hasn’t been cleared to return yet is Finn Balor. If Finn Balor gets cleared, which is a big if at this point, his surprise return and an elimination of The Undertaker could be an incredible moment and something fans are likely to remember for a long time. Who doesn’t want to see these two face to face in the ring before The Undertaker ultimately retires? Finn Balor would be a great choice to make the elimination, and solidify his return and status. His injury caused him to give up the WWE Universal Title only a day after winning it, he was set for a huge push and this would be the perfect way to continue that and have him back with an impact.

While Finn Balor may be a long shot, there is one more name who I think could be interesting and we are all hoping he is going to be a debut entrant. That would be Samoa Joe! His debut makes sense at the Royal Rumble, and if he eliminated the biggest dog in the yard in his first appearance on the main roster his future would be more than sealed and it’ll cause such a shock and ripple with fans, it’ll get talked about for a long time.

Braun Strauman makes the most sense, and he should be the one who does it if The Undertaker doesn’t win but the other two names of Finn Balor and Samoa Joe would be pretty cool and nice surprises. Whatever happens, the predictability of this years Royal Rumble match is not easy and there is a lot of excitement in the air for this one.

This article originally appeared on