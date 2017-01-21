WWE Royal Rumble 2017: The Wyatt Family Could Explode

Are The Wyatt Family’s days numbered heading into the Royal Rumble?

All three members of The Wyatt Family are going to enter the Royal Rumble, and Bray Wyatt still plans for them to fight as a unit. Their in-fighting has been building for the last few weeks, though, and the Royal Rumble might be where it finally explodes.

The Wyatts have had problems since Randy Orton joined their ranks, but Wyatt is confident that they will go away once Orton goes one-on-one with Luke Harper on next Tuesday’s SmackDown Live. He intends it to be a cathartic experience for his two disciples, before they focus back on his message, but will that work? It might work too well.

If Orton and Harper do hash things out after getting a few shots in on each other, it could cause them to look at Wyatt as a common enemy who pitted them against each other. If there’s any conflict in the Rumble, it could force Wyatt to do what he did on Tuesday and get physical with his men. Orton backed down on Tuesday, but it could be RKO time at The Alamodome.

Orton and Harper could unite under the idea that Wyatt has been using them to further his own cause, and work together to eliminate Wyatt from the Rumble. They would then immediately be eliminated themselves, in order to leave a sense of unknowing with what is next.

In the fallout, we will find out that Orton and Harper are working together as an equal partnership to take down Wyatt. It would be fun having Orton and Harper, as heels, play the victims. The veteran Orton would obviously carry the load, but if the partnership is played off as equal, it would allow Harper to grow and evolve as a character for when that duo inevitably splits.

The big thing of note here is that Wyatt would finally be a full-fledged face. He would be on his own, dealing with two of his former underlings. Using his same character that has always mesmerized the crowd, but now trying to get them on his side and provide the extra power he needs to overcome Harper and Orton.

After defeating both in singles matches, it would be a good time for Erick Rowan to make his return from injury and help Wyatt in a full tag feud. Rowan is less equipped than Harper to go out on his own, and he is a good fit for The Wyatt Family system. He would slide right back in as Wyatt’s right-hand man, and he proved in the original Wyatt Family breakup that he can play a believable face character.

This twist in the story could turn out to be a major success. While everybody expects Orton to turn face, this would allow for Wyatt to prove his meddle as a multi-faceted character in the short-term, while, long-term, WWE can find out if Harper has any chance at being a successful singles character, after receiving some help while working with a future Hall of Famer like Orton. Plus, it’s a swerve, but it’s a believable one. Everybody likes the swerve that they didn’t see coming, but, in hindsight, can’t believe they missed it.

This article originally appeared on