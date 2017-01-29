Keep up with everything going through the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 rumor mill about possible surprises and much more

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 and every Rumble show offers a unique experience for wrestling fans. There’s no time like the Rumble when fans can be surprised to this degree, especially on a show with the kind of consequence as one of the Big-4 shows. Part of that is certainly the Rumble match itself, which lends itself to massive surprises, pops and so on.

Particularly when it comes to WWE Royal Rumble 2017, there is a lot to be excited for. Though some hopes of returning stars have already been dashed, there are surely going to be some big surprises. Whether those surprises are returning legends, debuting superstars, debuting NXT guys on the main roster, or something in between, the rumors always begin to swirl when it comes to the Royal Rumble.

Rather than let you get overwhelmed by it all, though, we’re going to instead look at all of these rumors and possible hints about WWE Royal Rumble 2017 in one place. Starting earlier in the week, we’ll keep track of them all right here. Welcome to the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 rumor mill on Sunday to prepare for the Alamodome.

Monday

Speculation began swirling when Kurt Angle was announced as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame that he might show up in the Rumble match. That seems increasingly likely as, on Monday, Angle cancelled his independent bookings in the United Kingdom for Royal Rumble weekend. After all, you can’t be in San Antonio if you’re across the pond.

Thursday

Those hoping Kenny Omega would show up at the Royal Rumble got an unpleasant surprise in the form of the New Japan star essentially saying that he’s returning to NJPW and outright saying that he’s not going to be in San Antonio.

Friday

Finn Balor was initially said to be returning in March. However, reports on Friday said that the first ever Universal Champion was set to see a doctor about his health and possible return. There is no word on how that visit went, but it does open the door for the Demon making a Rumble surprise entry.

Saturday

During the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio show, one internet sleuth on Twitter looked at the Royal Rumble nameplate and saw an interesting name: Zack Sabre Jr.

In addition to finding Zack Sabre Jr's name on the Royal Rumble name plates, I've also found Sting. Makes things VERY interesting. pic.twitter.com/nbPSpO4DKq — Theland. (@DavockOrigi) January 29, 2017

Obviously this doesn’t mean anything and could just be filler. However, it’s definitely something worth keeping an eye on for Sunday’s Rumble.

Sunday

Tommy Dreamer is heading to San Antonio, per his Instagram:

Another day Another flight At least it's not delayed I love wrestling A photo posted by Tommy Dreamer (@thetommydreamer) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:04am PST

While that may not be a confirmation or anything, that surely means there’s a possibility that the Hardcore legend makes an appearance.

Also worth noting as of Sunday morning is that Randy Orton is listed as they heavy favorite to win the Royal Rumble match, per 5Dimes.

Obviously this doesn’t confirm anything as lines can shift throughout the day. But being that heavy of a favorite on the day of the PPV is a pretty good sign that, at least at the start of Sunday, the plan is for Orton to get the win on Sunday.

