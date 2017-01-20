WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Roman Reigns Should Have Short Universal Title Run

Roman Reigns should defeat Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. But his reign as WWE Universal Champion should end before WrestleMania 33.

Whether you like it or not, Roman Reigns is once again in the main event spotlight in the WWE. And a number of you may not like what this column is going to recommend. Reigns should defeat Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

This might lead to a number of fans starting to mentally prepare their comments about why Kevin Owens should be going to WrestleMania 33 as the WWE Universal Champion.

The funny thing is I agree. Owens should be one of the headlining champions at the grandest stage in sports entertainment. He’s certainly been one of the most consistent superstars on the main roster since coming up in 2014.

But how can Owens walk into WrestleMania without the WWE Universal Championship if he loses to Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble? Looking at the calendar and the Royal Rumble is on Jan. 29. WrestleMania 33 takes place April 2. There is a nine-week difference and the WWE could make a lot of changes in that span of time.

Tradition states that the Royal Rumble is the kick off to the Road to WrestleMania. It’s the time of year when we start seeing what the WWE creative team has planned based on the winners and losers from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The speculation for what WrestleMania matches were going to happen began months ago.

But with a little more than a week away from seeing what takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, there’s a level of uncertainty. That’s the best thing about this year’s WrestleMania. We can’t 100 percent predict what is going to happen, especially when it comes to the WWE Universal Championship.

With all of those things in mind, there’s a reason why Roman Reigns should win the WWE Universal Championship for a very brief run. One that would last maybe a few weeks. That’s because it would show that the WWE wants to be unpredictable. Who would assume there would be a championship change hands for Raw’s main title.

There’s no pay-per-view between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Titles could always change hands on free television. It would keep things interesting since Owens would still have his rematch clause; as all WWE champions do.

In the case of Roman Reigns, it would create some conversation about how he is viewed as a championship contender. He’s held the WWE Championship three times for a total time period that’s less than four months. For someone that many fans boo for being pushed into the spotlight, he hasn’t really been given a long, consistent run as a champion.

A fourth title that ends quickly could then lead to a storyline where he has something to prove. Someone like Reigns shouldn’t have trouble holding onto a world title. The likes of Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at least had lengthy title runs when they were at their peaks.

If Roman Reigns is being considered for a match with someone like Goldberg or even the Undertaker (we’re speculating on that one), winning and losing the WWE Universal Championship would add something. Reigns would need to show he truly is “The Guy” in the WWE after so many short title reigns.

