WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Review: What we learned, takeaways, future projections

What we took away, what we learned and what the future holds for WWE following the 30th annual Royal Rumble in San Antonio on Sunday night.

In front of more than 50,000 people, WWE held its 30th annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday night and what a night it was at the Alamodome in San Antonio. With nearly six hours of coverage, there’s a lot to discuss so let’s skip the big intro and just get right into the action with the three matches that took place on the kickoff show.

Royal Rumble Kickoff Show

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Mickie James

What we learned: The opening match of the night didn’t have a ton of substance but it was a good way to get the main six women of SmackDown Live onto the show and it was a decent opener. The six-way suplex spot was fun and the feuds that have been building over the past few weeks on Tuesday nights all got their play here. Naomi looked very strong at the end with some good spots and picked up a clean win over Alexa Bliss.

What’s next: While it looks as if Naomi is next in line for a title shot with Becky Lynch moving onto her program with Mickie James, I really hope that these six get a chance to all lock horns in the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match in two weeks. It was proven at last year’s Six-Pack Challenge to crown the first women’s champ on the blue brand that these ladies can put on a great multi-person match and adding the chamber to the mix would once again make history. Make it happen.

RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro & Sheamus (c)

What we learned: Seeing as how we’ve seen these four guys battle for weeks on Monday nights, whether in tag action or in singles mode, I wasn’t sure if we’d really see anything new from these four on Sunday night (and we really didn’t), but the two referees added a little something extra and these four guys do have a nice chemistry with one another. I’m still not a fan of titles being defended on the kickoff show and this match was solid enough. It was great to see Gallows and Anderson finally get their first tag titles in WWE but again, it was a shame that it had to happen on the kickoff show. And seriously, stop putting commercials for your own network during these matches. There’s plenty of time for that during the commentary part of the show.

What’s next: I expect this feud to keep going for a little while longer as we build towards WrestleMania. The friction between Cesaro and Sheamus later in the night should play into this whole thing nicely. I’m not sure if they’ll drag out the rematch until Fastlane or just get it done with in the next couple of weeks but that’s sure to come. My hope is that some other teams will get involved in the title picture and we get some sort of multi-team match at WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

What we learned: The real push for Nia Jax has arrived. I expected her to get the win here but I didn’t really think it would be that dominant. Despite the loss, Sasha really doesn’t lose anything here as they can just play off the fact that perhaps she was still suffering from the injury and wasn’t really up to the challenge. This gave Nia a big win over a big name and while it wasn’t anything special, it did what it set out to do.

What’s next: These two will meet again and the next nine weeks will be spent watching these two, Bayley and Charlotte all mixing it up as we head towards WrestleMania, where we’ll likely get a Fatal 4-Way match for the title. And speaking of Bayley and Charlotte, let’s get to the main show.

RAW Women’s Championship Match

Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

What we learned: The biggest thing we learned from this match, if we didn’t know it already, is that Bayley just isn’t on the same level as Charlotte … and that’s not just storyline talk either. I don’t know if they’re building towards a big coronation for Bayley at WrestleMania, but I really don’t thing she’s ready for this. The promos over the last few weeks leading up to this match were just dreadful and I really think her in-ring work has regressed since getting called up to the main roster. It’s not that she’s terrible by any means but she’s nowhere near Charlotte’s level. But maybe that’s just because Charlotte is so much better than everyone else. Her athleticism and the way she plays the crowd is so fun to watch and she is truly her father’s daughter.

While this match was still decent, it was nowhere near the level that we got from Sasha and Charlotte. Bayley made a lot of mistakes in this match and while the crowd being behind her was able to overshadow some of them, there were still too many to not notice. I don’t want it to sound like I’m completely done with Bayley because that’s simply not the case. I saw so many flashes of brilliance from her in NXT and the upside is there. She just needs some more time and some more matches on the main roster to be a big-time player and I really am hoping that she gets better. But for now, there’s nobody other than Charlotte that should be holding that title.

What’s next: As I mentioned, I think that they’re building towards a four-woman match with Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha and Nia Jax for WrestleMania 33. It wouldn’t surprise me if we get a tag match at Fastlane with these four to help set things up.

No Disqualification Match for the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (c)

What we learned: I think we learned here that both of these guys can take a beating and keep on going. What a fun match this was to watch.

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens played their heel roles perfectly at the start by attacking Roman Reigns before the bell sounded — and before Jericho had to get into the shark cage, which I really thought was an interesting addition to this match during the buildup. It really didn’t come into play here outside of the brass knuckles but we still got more Jericho and that’s never a bad thing these days. I will admit that I was a bit skeptical going into this one but the No DQ stipulation turned that around. These guys got really physical and the big crowd was really into this one; Owens and Reigns gave them something to get into with a lot of big spots.

The action moved to the outside of the ring pretty quickly and when Owens starting setting up that big stack of chairs, we knew that somebody was in for a rough time. And not having anyone go through them immediately was great. As the match progressed, you just knew that they were still just sitting there waiting to be destroyed and just wondered which guy it was going to be. And we got so much during the wait. The frog splash from Owens to Reigns on the table outside was fantastic and Reigns was able to get a little payback with that Samoan Drop onto the chair back in the ring. While all the physical stuff was great, it wasn’t quite as great as Owens paying homage to Stone Cold Steve Austin. Seriously, how awesome was that Stunner and the stomping and all of it? So fun.

But we finally did get back to the chairs on the outside and it looked extremely painful when Owens went crashing through them. The couple of seconds leading up to it looked a little awkward but I’m gonna let it slide. The ending was a bit of shock with Braun Strowman coming out to get his revenge on Roman for spearing him but it was a nice surprise. There weren’t a lot of people that expected Owens to retain, and he still might not be the champ at WrestleMania, but he came out on top once again in what’s easily been the best encounter in his rivalry with Roman Reigns.

What’s next: It’s inevitable that Owens and Jericho will split at some point –which will be devastating because the two are so great together– which will likely lead to a match between the two at WrestleMania 33. Whether or not the title will be on the line is still up in the air at this point with Owens likely having to defend it at Fastlane but it will be good nonetheless. As for Reigns, it’s hard to tell exactly which direction he’s headed given what happened with him at the end of the night. A program with Strowman seems likely for now but I think he’s headed for a big match at WrestleMania, which I’ll get into that a little later.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville vs. Rich Swann (c)

What we learned: I think we learned here that the live crowds still aren’t into the cruiserweight matches as much as they should be because this was a really solid match.

It is unfortunate that Neville and Rich Swann had to follow Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns and the dead crowd made this match feel a little unimportant despite the match being very well done. I’m sure everyone was expecting a quicker pace at the start but I think it was perfect. This new version of Neville is more about dominating and punishing his opponent and that’s what we got in the opening minutes of this match. The pace did quicken as the match went along and I found myself continuing to be more and more impressed with Rich Swann. The timing of his kicks may be the best in the business right now and that’s saying something with all of the kicks we get these days.

While Neville provided the power in this match, Swann gave the crowd the speed and the high-flying maneuvers they were so desperately seeking. His Phoenix splash from the middle rope to the outside was really cool and the Tadpole Splash was fun as well. But Neville wasn’t going to not give us some aerial offense and scored a big superplex near the end before locking in his submission finisher to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Good match that won’t get the credit it deserves on a big night like this.

What’s next: The reign of Neville has begun and I’m sure that the program between he and Swann isn’t over by a long shot. I expect these two to continue to battle over the title and we’ll get a rematch on either an episode of 205 Live or possibly at Fastlane. It will be interesting to see how much attention the cruiserweight division gets on the road to WrestleMania and a ladder match for the title on the grandest stage of them all could be a sight to see if they want to get some of the other guys involved.

WWE Championship Match

John Cena vs. AJ Styles (c)

What we learned: I think we learned that no matter how many times AJ Styles and John Cena get in the ring together, we’re going to get something great and that rang true once again on Sunday night.

It was going to be incredibly difficult for these two icons to put on a match that was better than the one that they had at last year’s SummerSlam but they certainly put in the effort to try. The crowd was really hot for this match and things got going immediately with an intense clothesline from Cena. But Styles was able to fight back pretty quickly and I thought the three or four minutes that it took to complete the fives moves of doom was pretty great. And things only got better from there.

After some near-falls from both men, the submission tactics came into play halfway through the match and I absolutely loved this sequence. Styles got things going with the calf crusher but Cena turned that into the STF. Styles amazingly countered that into an STF of his own, which really got the crowd going, but Cena nearly turned that into an AA and following more counters, he then locked in a figure four on Styles, which had so much symbolism behind it to bring even more drama of him possibly tying Ric Flair’s record of 16 titles. Great stuff here and just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, it did.

Cena turned an armbar into a powerbomb, only to get one of his own when he tried to take things to the top rope. Styles then hit a really hard-hitting Styles clash before attempting his springboard 450 that Cena countered with his knees before yet another great back-and-forth exchange and a couple of more near-falls. Just great storytelling here and then things picked up even more when Cena hit the super AA from the ropes, which I’m quite certain everyone thought was the finish. But Styles kicked out once again and hit another Styles Clash. But he got caught in another AA when he went for the springboard and then Cena rolled him into yet another to pick up the win and his 16th world title. Absolutely phenomenal (pun fully intended) match as these two gave everything they had and pulled out every move in their arsenal. Styles may have lost but proved that he really is the best in the world and Cena just put on another big match in a big spot and no matter what your feelings on him, you can’t deny that he is one of the all-time greats in big-time matches. He threw in a few heel tactics and facial expressions in here as well, which I found very entertaining. I can’t say enough how much I enjoyed this match. Best match of the night.

What’s next: Well, we know that AJ Styles has the rematch clause to enact but I think he may be forced to use that in the Elimination Chamber in two weeks, which may lead to some friction between he and Shane McMahon. It’s been rumored that these two are going to have a match at WrestleMania and that might be the way they get that program going. Personally, I’d hate to see them waste AJ Styles like that at the biggest show of the year but we’ll see how that plays out.

As for Cena, he’ll be defending his title in the chamber in two weeks and I don’t know if he keeps it or not. It would be kind of strange to see him win this historic 16th championship and lose it two weeks later but crazier things have happened. It’s highly unlikely that they’d go back to John Cena and Randy Orton for the title at ‘Mania so I could see somebody showing up and costing Cena the title at Elimination Chamber to set up his WrestleMania program. Samoa Joe, anyone?

Royal Rumble Match

What we learned: Well, I think we learned a few things about the direction we’re headed at WrestleMania with a few surprises thrown in there as well. And while this Royal Rumble didn’t have the old-school entries this time around, it still did what it needed to do to get some things done. So let’s break this whole thing down from the start.

Enzo Amore is just dreadful and I pray that Big Cass moves on from him soon. Corey Graves, who was just excellent all night as usual, throwing out the Pee-Wee Herman Alamo basement reference was awesome. I really didn’t think Jericho coming out at number two was necessary but it did make for some funny moments throughout the match. Kalisto and Mojo were just kind of there and Jack Gallagher brought some of the comedy that we’ve come to expect from the early part of the Rumble match until someone comes out to clear the ring and Braun Strowman was that guy as expected. He got to play the monster role that we’ve been accustomed to and the showdowns with Zayn and Big Show were entertaining enough.

There was nobody else that would have been accepted at number 10 besides Tye Dillinger and creative came through. He didn’t have any huge moments in the match but it was nice to see him out there getting a shot. The Ellsworth and Ambrose interaction was pretty hilarious until you saw how Ellsworth hit the floor after being chucked by Braun. But I never saw the “X” sign from the refs so I’m going to go ahead and assume he’s okay. Baron Corbin provided one of the biggest surprises of the night by eliminating Strowman with a massive clothesline, which I don’t think anybody saw coming. Very big moment for him.

The middle of this match was pretty slow with the addition of The Miz, who I thought would look a little stronger in this match, The New Day, Rusev, Cesaro and Sheamus entering the mix. Kofi Kingston got his usual spot in but he’s certainly running out of ways to avoid elimination. The ring got really crowded at one point but cleared out soon after Bray Wyatt hit the ring at number 21. The interaction between he and Xavier Woods was entertaining and the elimination of The New Day by Cesaro and Sheamus was pretty well done, which led to the drama between the former tag champs as Sheamus went to throw out Cesaro before Chris Jericho woke up from one of his many naps to toss them both out.

The ring is a little more open now and that set the stage for Randy Orton to come in at number 23 and put on his RKO show, which I’ll never get tired of. Ziggler is out next and I really thought the only reason Jerry Lawler was out to help on commentary was to get involved with him but that never came to be. Luke Harper is out at 25 and his face turn is now complete as he attacked Bray Wyatt and nearly hit him with Sister Abigail but Orton made the save with an RKO. Loving this entire storyline with the Wyatt Family.

Brock Lesnar is out at 26 and it’s time for some destruction. He gets rid of his WrestleMania opponent from last year, Dean Ambrose, and Dolph Ziggler pretty quick and starts throwing around suplexes and F5s to everyone, leaving the rest of the competitors lying while we wait for number 27, who everyone thinks is going to be Goldberg. But instead it’s freaking Enzo and he just got obliterated. Hilarious.

Okay, now it’s time for Goldberg at 28. I really thought Lesnar would get his revenge here but we get a spear and a clothesline and Lesnar is gone. Much like what happened at Survivor Series, I did not see that coming and much like Survivor Series, it was a bit of a letdown. And then it’s Goldberg’s turn to lay out everybody to set up another big one-on-one with The Undertaker, who enters at number 29.

As soon as the night started and I saw the length of the entrance, I was really concerned that The Undertaker’s intro would take away from his presence but they went with the lights out and he’s just now there thing so at least we didn’t have to sit through that whole thing. It didn’t turn out to be a big showdown as a few of the others got involved and ‘Taker ended up throwing Goldberg out in a pretty forgettable sequence as we all waited to see who number 30 was going to be. Is it the surprise return of Finn Balor? Is it the debut of Samoa Joe?

Nope, it’s Roman Reigns.

Look, I’ve got no problem with Reigns being in the match but shouldn’t it have been to get some revenge on Braun Strowman? That didn’t make a lot of sense but I know why they put him in there. It was to have a confrontation with The Undertaker and him throwing out The Deadman just makes him less and less likable to a lot of the WWE Universe. I suppose if he’s going to get booed out of the building anyway, you might as well have him take out one of the favorites. The final four with Jericho, Reigns, Orton and Wyatt was well done with Roman eliminating Y2J before going one-on-two with the Wyatts. I was hoping for an “ANYONE BUT YOU, ROMAN” yell from Bray but I’ll live. Reigns would eventually toss Wyatt before eating an RKO from a spear attempt, which he sold really well into the final elimination of the night.

What’s next: Okay, so where do we go from all of this?

So Baron Corbin eliminates Braun Strowman. There’s not a lot they can do with this immediately with them being on different shows but I could see some sort of interpromotional match at WrestleMania between the two. Maybe it’s a one-on-one kind of thing or perhaps they just eliminate everyone in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and go one on one that way. Corbin will likely be one of the guys in the Elimination Chamber and Strowman could get into it with Reigns for a little while.

And since I mentioned Reigns, let’s stick with that. It’s quite clear that all signs are pointing to a match between him and The Undertaker, right? I’d like to see him go full heel in this buildup and just get it over with but we’ll see how that plays out. There’s really nobody else for ‘Taker to battle at ‘Mania unless creative changes their mind and decides to go ahead with the Cena match but I don’t think that’s likely at all. You can’t put him in with Strowman as that match would just be terrible. ‘Taker didn’t look great at all in the Royal Rumble match and he needs somebody that can make him look good and Strowman just isn’t that guy. While there’s a lot of people that don’t like Roman Reigns, he’s proved that he can put on a good match and the story of him being the new dominant guy in WWE just makes sense.

I’ve not been a fan of the Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg thing from the start and I’m going to continue with that stance but they’re on a collision course for either Fastlane or WrestleMania or both. The only other option for Goldberg is The Undertaker and I don’t want to see that either. I really just don’t want to see Goldberg at all anymore but I don’t think I’m that lucky. And then what do you do with Lesnar for ‘Mania? This is what we’re getting and there’s nothing we can do to stop it.

As for the actual winner of the Royal Rumble, Randy Orton is set for a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania? But who exactly will he be facing? As I mentioned earlier, there’s the slight chance that he’ll face Cena again but there will be a couple of other guys in that Elimination Chamber match that will be an option. I’d like to see AJ Styles somehow get the title back and lead into that but I think that might happen later in the year, possibly at SummerSlam. What everything seems to be leading to is Bray Wyatt FINALLY winning the title, setting up a Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton showdown at WrestleMania 33.

Overall, I really enjoyed Sunday night. The kickoff matches, while not spectacular, served their purpose and I thought every single match leading up to the Royal Rumble match was good with a couple of them being in the great category. The Rumble match itself certainly wasn’t one of the best I’ve ever seen but it wasn’t the worst either. There’s likely a lot of people out there complaining about a veteran like Randy Orton winning as opposed to a younger guy that might have needed it more but a lot of those same people would have gone crazy if Chris Jericho or The Undertaker walked away victorious. You’re never going to please everybody but I’ve got no problem with how things turned out. How about you? Did you like the Royal Rumble match? What was your favorite match of the night? Please feel free to join in the conversation in the comments section below and keep checking back in with FanSided for all of your WWE needs on the road to WrestleMania.

