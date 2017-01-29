WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Rich Swann vs. Neville Video Highlights

With his WWE Cruiserweight Champion on the line, Rich Swann faced off against the red hot Neville on Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

After beating The Brian Kendrick via pinfall in late November to win the Cruiserweight title, Rich Swann took down practically every competitor in the division. The only man who has beaten Swann so far, is the self-proclaimed King of the Cruiserweights, Neville heading into the Royal Rumble.

Both superstars have gone back and fourth over the last couple weeks in quite an entertaining feud. Prior to the match, the WWE aired a promo detailing the long history Swann and Neville have in Japan. It really made the match seem much more important and personal.

Like most cruiserweight matches, this title match was fast-paced and explosive right from the start. Swann took control of the match early on after he forced Neville out of the ring and landed a suicide dive.

After Neville recovered, he began to wear down Swann with punches and elbows. He continued to work Swann into submission holds, forcing Swann to fight from the ground.

The cruiserweight champ was finally able to catch a break after Neville went to the top rope and caught Swann’s boot straight to his face. Afterwards, Swann forced Neville out of the ring and then hit him with a 450 splash-like dive.

After the two made it back into the ring, they began to trade even more punches and kicks. Swann then gained the advantage and tried to hit a move from the top of the turnbuckle, but Neville countered and the two continued to trade blows.

After Swann battered Neville with several kicks to the head, the self-proclaimed King of Cruiserweights was able to turn the tide of the match with a super-plex from the top of the turnbuckle.

With Swann practically out, Neville locked in his signature submission hold and forced the cruiserweight champ to tap. The self-proclaimed King of the Cruiserweights finally won the crown.

Overall, this was a really entertaining match. It showed how good a cruiserweight match can be with the right amount of time and storytelling. It will be interesting to see who in the Cruiserweight division will try to take the title from Neville.

