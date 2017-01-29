WWE Royal Rumble 2017 results: Rich Swann vs Neville full video highlights

Rich Swann defended the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Neville on Sunday night at the Royal Rumble. Could the self-proclaimed King of the Cruiserweights handle the champ?

Along with the WWE Universal Championship, the Raw Women’s Championship and the WWE World Championship, the WWE Cruiserweight Championship was defended on the Royal Rumble’s main card on Sunday night.

Rich Swann, the division’s current champion, defended his gold against Neville, the self-proclaimed “King of the Cruiserweights”. Sunday marked the first shot Neville received at the Cruiserweight title since his return back Roadblock: End of the Line.

Did the King of the division gain the crown jewel or was Swann too much to handle inside the Alamodome?

As usual with the Cruiserweights, it didn’t take them long to get the party started.

After a dive onto Neville on the outside, it didn’t take the “King of the Cruiserweights” long to take control of the match … and give us some good meme material for the future.

when you see anyone talking to your crush #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/YsXsOyQAWQ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 30, 2017

Neville not only took control of the match and the pace itself, he dominated the champion after the early onslaught from the champion with a couple tosses into the barricade on the outside.

As the self-proclaimed king looked to attack from the top rope, the champ got his opening back into the match.

Swann followed up that beautiful superkick with a gorgeous splash to the outside once again.

Swann looked to end the match with an array of kicks and a standing Frog Splash, but was only able to get a two-count on Neville.

The two exchanged some massive kicks, including a huge kick from Swann to the back of Neville’s head, but it once again only got a two-count.

Neville bounced back with a counter on the top rope into a huge superplex, followed by this ugly-looking submission hold to get Swann to submit and win the title.

For the first time at the Royal Rumble on Sunday night, we got a title change and it’s Neville winning the Cruiserweight Championship.

Good luck, 205Live crew. You’re going to need it.

