WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns Video Highlights

What happened when Kevin Owens defended his WWE Universal Championship in a match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble?

At the Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens would put his WWE Universal Championship on the line against Roman Reigns, with Chris Jericho inside a shark cage 20 plus feet above the ring. These three men have been tangling with each other for weeks, with Jericho even beating Reigns for the United States Championship a few weeks ago on Raw.

The continued interference from Jericho was the reason for Jericho being in the shark cage, and neither Jericho nor Owens was happy about the move. The match was then set up as No Disqualification match, with that perhaps foreshadowing some kind of interference in the finish.

Jericho and Owens came out first, with Jericho looking worried that he was finally set to have to enter the shark cage. The crowd was well behind Owens during the early stages of the match.

Owens jumped Reigns to get the match started. Reigns would make a comeback and the pair of them would end up brawling through the crowd. Owens would eventually reverse Reigns into the ring steps to come out on top of the action.

Owens would set up a dozen or so chairs at ringside, but Reigns would fight back and hit him with punches before being cannonballed into the barricade. Owens would look to powerbomb Reigns through those chairs at ringside from the apron. Reigns would then look to suplex Owens through those chairs, but would end up hitting a big clothesline.

Reigns brought a table into the ring, but Owens would throw it out after a Back Stabber.Owens would eat a sit out powerbomb for a two count.

Back outside the ring, Reigns hit a Drive By kick, then went back to the table he brought in moments earlier. Owens would recover and frog splash Reigns through the table from the top rope to the outside.

Owens took a steel chair and hit Reigns a handful of times, but could only get a two count.Owens then drove Reigns head first into a chair placed in the ropes in the corner, still only a two count.

Jericho threw down a pair of brass knuckles, they were knocked off his hand and then Owens hit the Superman punch for a long two count.

Owens would be Samoan Dropped through a steel chair for a two by Reigns. Reigns brought out a table from under the ring, then hit a Superman punch for Owens to kick out at two.

Owens hit a stunner, but could only get a two, as Jericho became increasingly frustrated in the Shark Cage.

Reigns hit a Superman punch to Owens on the top rope, Owens crashed through several steel chairs at ringside. Reigns then hit a massive powerbomb on Owens through the announce table at ringside.

Owens was thrown back in the ring, but as Reigns was set to pounce, Braun Strowman came out and ended up slamming Reigns through a table in the ring. Owens rolled on top of Reigns and got the three count to win the match and walk out still the Universal Champion.

