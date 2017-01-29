WWE Royal Rumble 2017 results: Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns full video highlights
Kevin Owens defended the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble against Roman Reigns. Did The Big Dog end the reign of KO?
After Kevin Owens gave an assist to his best friend Chris Jericho in winning the United States title from Roman Reigns, the muscle of the Shield got a shot at redemption against the WWE Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble.
To give Reigns a fair shot at a one-on-one match with Owens, Raw commissioner Mick Foley ordered that Jericho be locked in a shark cage hovering above the ring while the match at the Rumble takes place.
So, did The Big Dog begin his first title reign with the Universal Championship or did The Prizefighter retain the gold?
Universal Champion @FightOwensFight gives @IAmJericho a #YouGotThis look, before entering the #SharkCage. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/5Dt92C0JPk
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
With Owens and Jericho waiting, the No. 1 contender came to the ring with a usual reaction of cheers and boos. (To be fair, it was mostly boos.)
#TheBigDog stalks his prey, as @FightOwensFight watches @WWERomanReigns approach the ring! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/YLchvLmZSo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
After attempting to get the upper hand on Reigns, Owens and Jericho jumped the challenger before Jericho was loaded in the shark cage.
.@IAmJericho is now officially in #SexyPinata Mode!! #SharkCage #UniversalTitle #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/8EyrJu4zEm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Shortly after the bell rang to officially start the match, the fight began to spill all over the Alamodome.
.@WWERomanReigns and @FightOwensFight are tearing through "International Row" in this #NoDQ Match for the #UniversalTitle. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/1aPEXEKYTG
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
After a hot start for Reigns with Jericho locked up, the champion looked to regain control.
.@FightOwensFight CRUSHES @WWERomanReigns with a CANNONBALL into the barricade!! #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/tfgors8ELH
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
And after that big Cannonball into Reigns, Owens did … this.
It's BEAUTIFUL!@FightOwensFight #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/bpG9lJFnHg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
That wouldn’t come into play now, would it? (Wait for it.)
A GIANT Powerbomb by @WWERomanReigns … ONE TWO NOOOO!! #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/nZo5KzNya3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
As the action worked itself back into the ring, Reigns drilled a huge powerbomb on Owens, but it was only good enough for a two-count after Owens took to mocking Reigns’ howl in the corner looking to attack Reigns before The Big Dog countered.
#DriveBy by @WWERomanReigns!#RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/laaDjLJCwL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
As Reigns seized control of the match, Owens jumped right back in control with a humongous Frog Splash from top rope on the outside onto Reigns through a table.
"If @WWERomanReigns didn't have crushed ribs before, HE HAS THEM NOW!" – @MichaelCole #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/NmtdG5ftnQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
Owens attacked Reigns’ midsection a few weeks prior on Raw and looked to finish what he started in an attack with a steel chair after the big splash on the outside.
NO-DQ RULE in effect, as @FightOwensFight cracks a chair across @WWERomanReigns' back! #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/P1IFbzPwU1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Just because Chris Jericho’s locked in a cage, doesn’t mean he wouldn’t make an impact in the match.
"It's good to have friends in HIGH PLACES!" – @WWEGraves, as @IAmJericho drops brass knuckles to @FightOwensFight. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/zQBdkRYiET
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Owens nailed a Superman Punch that could be heard all over the arena, but somehow, Reigns kicked out at two.
BRASS KNUCKLE #SupermanPUNCH by @FightOwensFight!!! ONE TWO NOOOO!! #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/O5gFZ9LMRS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Reigns fought his way back into the match after the major punch to the grill with a huge Samoan Drop on Owens that flattened a steel chair. Just like Owens’ punch, Reigns only got a two-count, but then drilled Owens with a Superman Punch of his own … that got another two-count.
#SupermanPunch by @WWERomanReigns!!! ONE TWO NOOO!!!#RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/ksQ9V5YKFp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Owens counted Reigns’ push with (not the most ideal) a Stunner, knowing good and well that this match is in Texas.
STUNNER by @FightOwensFight!! ONE TWO NOOOO!!! #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @SteveAustinBSR pic.twitter.com/1uWLyYVBa9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
But, even a Stunner couldn’t finish Reigns off.
As Owens looked to try and finish Reigns off once more, The Big Dog counted with another Superman Punch, this time putting Owens through his Jenga board of chairs he built earlier. (See, I told you they would come back into place.)
.@FightOwensFight crashes through the TOWER OF STEEL!! #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/ek5xIpqjYf
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
After that tumble, Reigns lifted Owens up for a humongous powerbomb through a table at ringside.
.@WWERomanReigns to @TheShieldWWE playbook … POWERBOMB through the announce table!! #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/4eXfIF23lQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
When it looked like Reigns was closing in on the title, out of nowhere … BRAUN STROWMAN SHOWED UP AND WRECKED ROMAN REIGNS.
It's @BraunStrowman!!! He SLAMS @WWERomanReigns into the announcers' table!!! #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/e9Mjnwi4e9
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
When I say Strowman wrecked Reigns, he destroyed the man.
".@BraunStrowman just LAID WASTE to @WWERomanReigns!" – @MichaelCole #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/8BMVqFwjDD
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
With the damage done, all Owens had to do was make the cover to retain the title.
Thanks to @BraunStrowman, @FightOwensFight RETAINS the #UniversalTitle.
And there was much rejoicing in the #SharkCage! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ukQMG79SVa
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
Kevin Owens is still the Universal Champion (with an assist from Braun Strowman, not Chris Jericho).
