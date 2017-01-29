WWE Royal Rumble 2017 results: John Cena vs AJ Styles full video highlights

What would happen between John Cena and AJ Styles in their WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble?

AJ Styles and John Cena would collide for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. They have faced off twice before, but never in a one-on-one match with a title on the line. Who would walk out a winner during one of the top bouts of the show? This match began with more than two hours left in the pay-per-view, so let’s see how long this can go for.

Styles started with a short kick, but Cena decked him with a quick, aggressive clothesline to the mat. Cena looked for the AA a short time later, but would not be successful.

The Phenomenal One took over the match for a time, getting a few quick covers on Cena after hitting a vicious forearm to the face. He then hit a German suplex into a wheelbarrow facebuster for a near-fall, a pretty ridiculous-looking move.

Cena began his comeback with hitting a quick AA, which only got a near-fall. The Face That Runs the Place then looked like he powered by flexing in the corner of the ring. It looked a little off-putting, but he powered through the WWE Champion with a clothesline for a near-fall. Soon after, Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm for a close call.

Styles locked in the Calf Crusher on Cena, the first submission fo the evening. Cena then quickly countered with the STF. Then Styles used that submission tactic, but Cena reversed that into the Figure Four.

The most amazing feat may have been Cena kicking out of a Styles Clash. He then put the knees up to block a springboard 450 splash, which got Styles directly in the gut.

A tradition of big Cena matches has been the Super AA from the second rope. However, like the past matches, Styles as kicked out of it. He then hit the Styles Clash for a second time, but couldn’t follow up.

To close out the match, Cena hit not one but two AA’s to put Styles away and win his 16th World title.

There is it, it’s World title No. 16 for John Cena. He has now tied Ric Flair for the most World title reigns in WWE history. It was bound to happen at some point, but for it to come in as grand a fashion as this match at Royal Rumble was incredible.

We are in the “My Time is Now” era, as Cena once put it. What’s next?

