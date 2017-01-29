WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Charlotte vs. Bayley Video Highlights

With the WWE Raw Women’s Championship on the line, Charlotte also puts up her undefeated pay-per-view streak up against the popular challenger Bayley at the Royal Rumble.

While the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 pay-per-view is focused on the start of the Road to WrestleMania, the event began with the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Charlotte is still undefeated in pay-per-views, but there’s a lot of potential for Bayley being a future star in the WWE women’s division.

The two women have a history that dates back to their time in NXT. Both were part of the “Four Horsewomen” along with Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. Despite Charlotte currently holding the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, Bayley does have two singles victories over the champion in recent months.

Bayley was the first to enter the ring as the fans at the Alamodome welcomed her and her wacky waveable inflatable arm-flailing tubemen. Charlotte’s entrances followed as she was out in her Flair-esque robe and confidence. It is once again pointed out that Charlotte has a 15-0 PPV record going into the Royal Rumble.

The match kicks off with Charlotte getting control and keeping Bayley on the ground. Charlotte throws Bayley out the ring, who gets back and returns the favor. With Charlotte outside the ring, she goes through the ropes and delivers head scissors. After a dive to the outside from the turnbuckle, Bayley tries for a failed pinfall back inside the ring

Charlotte then takes advantage by throwing Charlotte into the steel steps. She’s continued ground and pound inside the ring after using the stairs. Charlotte delivers a signtature chop in the corner before grounding Bayley with a headlock.

After some more offense from Charlotte, Bayley then goes for a roll-up after reversing a bodyslam. But Charlotte is able to get back in control.

Charlotte continues on the offense with the legs locked around Bayley’s neck. The focus at this point seems to be on keeping Bayley grounded and unable to mount any kind of momentum.

Bayley starts to develop some momentum after an armdrag from the top rope, followed up by a springboard crossbody from another corner. A few clotheslines later, Bayley is able to hit what looked like a DDT move. Bayley then goes to the top rope, but then rushes with boots to Charlotte.

Back to the top rope, Bayley goes for an elbow drop that would make the Macho Man proud. It led to a close two-count.

Charlotte is then able to lock in a Figure Four, but Bayley reverses the pressure. Charlotte then switched back to the FIgure Four and then converts into the Figure Eight. Caught using the ropes, Charlotte uses the five-count to maximize the effect to Bayley’s legs.

Charlotte goes for a moonsault, but Bayley gets a knee up and goes for another pin that gets another close two.

Bayley goes to the top rope, but is shoved to the outside by Charlotte, who then hits the Natural Selection to Bayley on the apron. This would lead to the 1-2-3 by pinfall. Once again, the PPV streak is highlight now by the announce team, hitting 16-0 now.

This one was a good start to the PPV, although many of us expected to see Charlotte get the win to continue her streak. But don’t be surprised if these two face each other again soon, possibly at WrestleMania 33.

This article originally appeared on