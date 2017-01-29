WWE Royal Rumble 2017 results: Charlotte vs Bayley full video highlights

Charlotte Flair defended the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble against Bayley. Did The Huggable One end Charlotte’s pay-per-view win streak?

After winning back the gold at Survivor Series against Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair defended the gold against Bayley at the Royal Rumble.

Since coming up to the main roster from NXT, the female Flair has yet to be defeated at a pay-per-view, while Bayley has yet to capture her first championship since her long reign in NXT as NXT Women’s Champion.

Did Bayley and The Hugger Section celebrate her first title win on the main roster or did the Queen of the Women’s Division retain the gold once more on PPV?

Bayley hit the stage first, as only Bayley could.

As usual, the champ looked flawless in her entrance.

The challenger got off to a nice start in the early going with a couple maneuvers, including utilizing the second rope to gain the advantage early on in the match.

The Huggable One followed it up with a beautiful cross-body out on the floor onto the champion really got the challenger some nice momentum.

After a solid start, the champ began to take the match over. Charlotte slowed the pace down a bit and thoroughly began to dominate the bout. Whenever Bayley looked to grab the momentum back, Charlotte shut it down swiftly and quickly.

For a bit, Charlotte looked like her Hall of Fame father with his legendary chops to the challenger.

But, Bayley earned this opportunity. She wasn’t going to go quietly.

The challenger nailed her tribute to Macho Man Randy Savage with a huge elbow drop from the top rope (that appeared to clip Charlotte in the mouth) that got a two-count.

A short time later, Charlotte was able to lock in the Figure Eight, but Bayley countered and rolled on her stomach to reverse the pressure. The champion was able to revert back into the Figure Eight, but got caught using the ropes for leverage, so the hold was broken after a 5-count.

With the match going back-and-forth and not nearing an end by any means, Charlotte hit Natural Selection out of seemingly nowhere on Bayley … on the ring apron.

Charlotte got back into the ring and picked up the 1-2-3 to retain the gold against Bayley.

Charlotte moves to 16-0 on pay-per-views since she was called up from NXT. The champ is still here.

This article originally appeared on